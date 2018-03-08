Warning as illegal steroids, stimulants found in weight loss products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall of all Falcon Labs products due to the presence of illegal steroids and stimulants that pose a serious health risk to consumers.

The products, used to build muscle strength and endurance or to burn fat, were being sold in nutrition shops, gyms and by online suppliers across the country.

The FSAI said the products are “unfit for human consumption” and should be removed from sale. It also highlighted a lack of traceability in relation to the products; most notably there is no indication of where they were manufactured.

HSE environmental health officers, working on behalf of the FSAI, are inspecting businesses to ensure any Falcon Labs products found are seized, removed and detained.

Some FSAI officers took possession of Falcon Labs products and these were sent to the State Laboratory for official testing for a range of illegal steroids and stimulants.

The results show 1,3-Dimethylamylamine (1,3-DMAA) was detected in Falcon Labs OXYBURNPRO and SUPERCLEN products. It is a stimulant that can cause acute temporary increase in blood pressure, which may lead to shortness of breath, tightening of the chest and the risk of heart attack or brain haemorrhage. It was previously authorised as a nasal decongestant, but later withdrawn.

Liver injury

Methasterone was detected in Falcon Labs SUPERDRIVE product. It is anabolic-androgenic steroid, which is a synthetically produced variant of the naturally occurring male sex hormone testosterone. It has been associated with cases of liver injury. It has never been authorised as a medicine, but has been found previously on the black market under the name Superdrol.

The FSAI confirmed 1,3-DMAA was not declared as an ingredient on any of the products and Methasterone was misspelt on the label of the product in which it was detected. Neither substance is permitted in food.

There have been two publicly reported rulings by Sport Ireland against athletes who tested positive for banned substances and who said they consumed Falcon Labs food supplements. The FSAI previously issued a recall on DMAA in food supplements in 2012.

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive, said any consumer who has taken these products and feels unwell should seek immediate medical advice.

“These products are likely to contain illegal steroids and stimulants that are not safe for consumption and anyone taking them is taking a serious risk of jeopardising their health,” she said.

“We know from our investigation that the business address printed on the product label and on supplier invoices is not genuine. We are asking consumers who purchased any of these products to tell us where they purchased them, so that we can ensure all stock is removed from sale.”

People with information about suppliers of the products should contact foodincidents@fsai.ie as should retailers who have the products in stock so they can be removed.

Dr Byrne added: “This recall also serves as a reminder to all athletes using food supplements, in particular those intending to gain muscle or burn fat, that they should be satisfied with the reliability and integrity of the source of the products they are consuming.”