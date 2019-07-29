Waiting list for Fair Deal scheme up 16 per cent in just three weeks

The number of people waiting for a nursing home place under the Fair Deal scheme has jumped 16 per cent in the space of just three weeks, according to figures released by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Fair Deal is the name given to the State’s Nursing Home Support Scheme which effectively finances long-term care for most older people. It costs the State just over €1 billion each year.

Under the scheme people generally contribute 80 per cent of their income towards the cost of their care and 7.5 per cent of the value of any assets every year. The average waiting time for a place on the scheme so far this year is four weeks.

The figures, which were released by the HSE following a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly, give a breakdown of the number of people waiting for a place on the scheme in different parts of the State.

Overall, the number of people waiting for a place jumped from 729 to 846 in the three week period from June 7th until the end of the month.

The waiting lists vary significantly around the State, with the longest by a considerable margin in Dublin where 195 people are awaiting a place. The shortest waiting list is in Co Roscommon where the figure is 10.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted earlier this year that the funding for the scheme had not run out after it emerged funding was approved for an elderly person but the money had not been provided six weeks later.

Fianna Fáil spokeswoman on older people Mary Butler said she was “very alarmed” at the surge in numbers. “A 16 per cent increase in the Fair Deal waiting list over three weeks in June is extraordinary to say the least,” she said.

“The last thing we need is a repeat of what happened in 2014 when the numbers waiting for a nursing home placement went from 654 in February of that year to 2,114 by the following October.

Home help

“If the rate of increase we have seen over three June weeks continues, well over 1,000 people will be waiting by September.”

Ms Butler also pointed out that the waiting list for home help has also increased. “On top of this, the waiting list for home help has gone from 6,310 in April to 6,819 at the end of May,” she said.

“All of this points to a real crisis in health service provision for older people as new applications for home support are put on hold.

“I am also concerned that the number of home help hours is way behind schedule. 7,157,942 home support hours were provided to the end of May, a monthly average of 1,431,588 hours.

“On a 12-month basis this would mean 17,179,060 hours should be provided this year – over 700,000 short of what Fine Gael promised this year.

“Minister for Older People Jim Daly needs to get on top of this. The crisis in older people’s services whether in the home or in residential care needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”