Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap due before Public Accounts Committee

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap are due to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Phelan (43) won a €2.5 million settlement last month after she received incorrect smear test results.

Mr Teap’s wife Irene was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died last year after two undisclosed false tests in 2010 and 2013.

It emerged last month that at least 162 women with cervical cancer had not been informed about the audit results and past false tests. Of 209 women who could have had earlier intervention in light of false tests, 18 have died.

Stephen and Irene Teap with their tsons Noah and Oscar. Irene Teap died last year after receiving incorrect cervical cancer screening results. Photograph: Stephen Teap/Facebook

The Public Accounts Committee and the Health Committee have been criticised by the doctor appointed by the Government to lead the scoping inquiry.

Dr Gabriel Scally warned the Department of Health that “individuals are being distracted” as they prepare to appear before the committees.

Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming, chair of the PAC, said the committees would help in bringing out information which will help the scoping inquiry.

Ms Phelan and Mr Teap are due before the PAC at 5pm.