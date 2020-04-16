VHI, Laya to refund customers after Government’s takeover of private hospitals

The VHI has said it will return an average of 50 per cent of premium to health insurance customers for an initial three-month period following the Government’s takeover of private hospitals.

Laya Healthcare said it would reimburse €195 for every adult member and €60 for every child member.

“The total will be split into three equal instalments and paid over three months - April to June 2020 -which is the estimated period of time that our hospitals will be re-organised in response to Covid-19,” it said, adding that the first instalment would be paid by April 30th.

Other private health insurers are to announce details of the “financial supports” they will provide to subscribers.

Insurance Ireland said each insurer has also committed “to introducing specific customer supports for those who are facing financial difficulties as a direct result of Covid-19”.

It said private health insurers were “committed to playing a constructive and supportive role during this national health crisis and appreciate that this is a very difficult time for their customers.”

It said insurers were continuing to pay claims in respect of their customers which fell outside the private hospital agreement with the HSE.

This includes cover for private care in public hospitals, psychiatric care both inpatient and outpatient, maternity care and addiction treatment and a range of other services and benefits, it said. For the hospitals that are included in the agreement, private health insurers will cover the public hospital charge for in-patient services of €80 per day up to a maximum of 10 days.

Insurance Ireland said it welcomed the partnership between private hospitals and the HSE in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said following ongoing discussions in recent weeks, health insurers now had greater clarity on the impact of this agreement for their customers.

“Each insurer will take the necessary measures to provide appropriate Covid-19 support to their customers while ensuring that customer value is maintained, and they are a position to pay customer claims into the future.

“Each insurer has also committed to introducing specific customer supports for those who are facing financial difficulties as a direct result of COVID 19. Insurers have said they will deal with these cases fairly, flexibly and on a case by case basis.

Gerry Hassett of Insurance Ireland, said “Our members understand the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis and fully support the national effort. Each of the Private Health Insurers will communicate directly with their own customers later today on the specific supports they are putting in place through this difficult time.”