Varadkar indicates hairdressers and non-essential retail could reopen in May

The reopening of hairdressers and non-essential retail will be considered by Cabinet when it meets next week to look at easing restrictions in May, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said Cabinet has agreed to meet next week to hear advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and to decide what restrictions will be waived next month.

The full return of construction, allowing more outdoor activities and the return of some religious services will also be considered.

Asked if the Cabinet will next week consider plans for the easing of restrictions later in the summer, Mr Varadkar said: “We would expect to be able to indicate very clearly what restrictions will be eased in May and then set out an indicative idea as to what could be eased in June and July.”

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said no further change to the vaccine rollout had been decided. He acknowledged there are “pros and cons” to spacing out Covid-19 vaccine doses, but he said the Government has not yet received formal advice on the matter.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has sought the advice of deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the possibility. Research has shown good levels of immunity from a single dose. However, some experts have urged caution.

Whatever is decided, people who have have already had a first dose will receive their second jab as planned, Mr Varadkar assured.

“They won’t see their second dose being deferred. I think that would be unfair given they already have a date for their second dose and a legitimate expectation around that. As well as that people who have had their first dose are the most vulnerable.

It “makes sense” that people aged over 70, those who are medically vulnerable, and medical workers are fully protected.