Varadkar hits out at ‘political scaremongering’ over children’s hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hit out at “political scaremongering” over the cost overruns at the new national children’s hospital project.

Mr Varadkar said claims the rising cost of the children’s hospital would force the scrapping of other health projects were “fake” and “made-up”.

Launching the HSE’s health capital plan on Monday, Mr Varadkar said just 1.3 per cent of the entire annual health budget was being spent on the children’s hospital, and it accounted for just 0.4 per cent of total Government expenditure.

He said it was “certainly not a good thing” that the €1.7 billion project was over budget but stressed there was “plenty of money” for other health projects.

The €11 billion investment in health capital projects planned for the next decade was almost twice the amount provided in the previous 10 years, he pointed out.

While there were real problems in the health services “and I would not seek to deny them, we owe it to patients to tell them what is good” in the health service, he said.

The launch at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire was attended by a number of ministers, as well as local Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey.

