Vaccine target for majority of adults likely to be delayed – Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that revised targets for vaccine administration will be announced on Friday when the Government outlines its proposals for the further reopening of the economy and society.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that “it does seem likely” that the target of 82 per cent of the adult population receiving a vaccine by the end of June would not be met.

But he said: “If we do miss targets we’ll only miss them by a few weeks” and “instead of the end of June, it would be early July.”

Mr Varadkar also insisted that “we can look forward to a very positive announcement on the reopening of society” and the return to international travel, events and other areas.

He said the people of Ireland have every reason to hopeful to stable case numbers of 200 to 450, with 100 hospitalisations for Covid-19 and 50 people in intensive care. The Tánaiste added “we are ahead of ourselves in terms of hospitalisation” targets.

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid later told a briefing that the health service is to receive about 30,000 fewer doses of Pfizer vaccines than it had expected, in the latest disruption of its supply lines.

The best-case scenario for deliveries of AstraZeneca in the coming weeks is half of what was expected, he added.

The HSE doesn’t know how many Johnson&Johnson vaccines it will receive. Mr Reid said the number varies from a worst-case of 64,000 to a best-case of 235,000.

So far, 60,000 doses have been received, most of which have been administered. A small delivery is due over this weekend.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday morning, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane that reaching the 82 per cent target by the end of June for first doses depended on supply.

Mr Donnelly predicted however that “anyone who wants a vaccine should be fully vaccinated by the end of September”.

He reported very high rates of take-up of a Covid-19 vaccine and confirmed that half of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of this week.

However, he could not give a commitment that the pledge by Micheál Martin that 82 per cent of the adult population would receive or be offered their first dose by the end of June would be met.

Mr Donnelly (45) said in the Dáil he had registered for a vaccination himself, but he has no date yet.

Speaking at the HSE briefing, Mr Reid said about 2.6 million people have received a vaccine dose: 1.6 million first doses and 800,000 second doses.

The take-up of vaccines is 98.4 per cent among people in their 80s, 95.5 per cent among those in their 70s and 89.1 per cent among those in their 60s. Among those in their 50s, where vaccination is continuing, the take-up is 78.5 per cent.

Between 304,000 and 314,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine last week, and the target for this week is 260,000 to 280,000, Mr Reid said.

A total of 37 mass -vaccination centres are operating currently, with a new centre to open in University College Dublin next week.

A pathway for vaccination of pregnant women has been put in place in all 19 maternity units.

Mr Reid rejected complaints made by rural TDs in the Dáil about long journey times to some vaccination centres, with some deputies alleging the vaccination rollout was biased towards Dublin.

The Republic has more centres per head of population than Northern Ireland, Mr Reid pointed out – one per 100,000 people compared to one per 300,000.

While patients in some areas faced longer journeys to vaccination centres, GPs were also “part of the solution,” he pointed out. Even in Dublin, patients can face long journey times if they hit bad traffic.

Ambulance staff are dealing with almost 4,000 referrals for administering the vaccine, officials said. Some 940 patients didn’t require vaccination and 240 are still waiting for one.

Officials said the disease situation remains stable, with just eight deaths of Covid-19 patients since May 15th.

The number of cases of the B.1617.2 variant of the virus first identified in India has risen to 97, with another 58 cases of a related sub-type, B.1617.1, recorded, they said.

Meanwhile, it emerged that 240 housebound patients have yet to receive a first vaccine dose. Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler said that 3,900 housebound individuals were registered for vaccination. Of that number 2,700 had received a first dose while 1,400 have received their second dose.

Ms Butler said the programme was being carried out by the National Ambulance Service and that each visit takes at least 30 minutes and that in 10 per cent of cases more time is required to monitor patients afterwards.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said people who live in disability settings and those who attend daycare settings are prioritised for vaccination among the 271,000 people included in cohort four, those aged 16-69 who are at high risk. She said that 11 per cent of that group have been fully vaccinated while most have received their first jab.