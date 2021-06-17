Vaccine portal for people aged 35-39 to open on Sunday

The vaccine portal for those aged between 35 and 39 will open this Sunday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

Mr Donnelly said he was “delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.

“Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on.”

This age cohort will be offered mRNA vaccines such as the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Political sources said this week a substantial increase in supply over recent weeks has been matched by a corresponding scaling up of the administration of the vaccine programme that will continue throughout June.

They said the “profile will change” over July with a focus on using the two mRNA vaccines going forward. AstraZeneca will continue to be used to complete second doses for those who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said that there are now only 18 Covid-19 patients in intensive care unit units with 54 inpatients in hospitals.

He said that in January there were 212 Covid-19 patients in intensive care and 2,020 inpatients.

“Our ICU & Covid ward teams deserve huge credit. The care, compassion & resolve of these teams, and others, have saved many lives,” he said on Twitter.