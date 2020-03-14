US to extend travel ban to Ireland as Coveney warns against non-essential journeys to Poland

The US government is expected to announce that it is expanding its travel ban on most European countries to include Britain and Ireland.

At a press conferenc US president Donald Trump was asked about reports that the US travel ban from Europe would be extended to the UK and Ireland on Monday. He said: “We’re looking at it very seriously, yeah, because they’ve had a little bit of activity unfortunately, so we’re going to be looking at that. “We actually already have looked at it and that is going to be announced.” Mr Trump also confirmed that he had been tested for coronavirus.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the US — but will be funnelled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to reports.

Meanwhile the Government is advising against all non-essential travel to Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

Earlier Minister from the North and the South of Ireland met in Armagh on Saturday. Northern Ireland for the moment will continue to diverge from the Republic on how to address the coronavirus emergency, it became clear after the meeting .

While the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who also attended the meeting, said coronavirus “did not recognise borders” the DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and the Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill held to opposing views on whether schools, universities and childcare facilities should be closed in Northern Ireland, as happened in the South.

Mr Varadkar said it was inevitable there would be differences in approach to tackling the crisis between the North and South. “But the differences that exist are mostly around timing,” he added.

“What there isn’t any difference about is our common objective, which is to slow down this virus in its tracks and push it back as much as possible and limit the harm to human health and human life.”

There have been 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic and 29 in Northern Ireland.

And as the response in the North appeared to be breaking down politically along Orange and Green lines Ms Foster spoke about taking a “phased and proportionate” response to Covid-19.

In the North Sinn Fein and the SDLP have called for school closures, as has the Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin, while the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party argue it is not yet the time for such action.

After the meeting of North-South Ministers in Armagh on Saturday afternoon Ms Foster said that she would continue to take the advice of the North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride, who unlike his counterpart in the South Dr Tony Holohan has counselled against the immediate closure of schools and colleges.

Ms Foster also referred to how the British chief scientific officer said that politicians “must take the right decision at the right time to ensure that we have the right impact”. She added that “calm and mature leadership” was required at this “challenging time”.

She made clear however that in due course, without mentioning a date, that schools and colleges would close. “We will be taking that action when it is the right thing to do in terms of what is happening in Northern Ireland,” she said, while adding that there was “great cooperation” between the North and South.

“There isn’t a difference. It is about the timing of when the interventions take place,” she said.

In Britain, the government is expected to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan that critics had said was too relaxed.

Stringent measures

British prime minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations,” a government source said.

In the United States, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. Mr Trump said the decree would up $50 billion (€44.9 billion) for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

“We will defeat this threat,” Mr Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

The US president warned Britain “and a couple of other” countries could be added to the US travel ban list, noting the rise in cases in Britain in recent days. – Additional reporting: Agencies