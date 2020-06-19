Unlocking Ireland: Hairdressers and barbers to reopen on June 29th and gatherings of up to 50 people permitted

Hairdressers and barbers are to reopen from June 29th and gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted under Cabinet plans being approved on Friday.

The size of gatherings will increase to 100 people from July 20th in welcome news for those planning weddings or smaller concerts or gigs.

Moves to further ease Ireland’s restrictions put in place to tackle coronavirus and currently being considered by Cabinet also include gatherings of up to 200 people at outdoor events from June 29th or up to 500 from July 20th.

Under further plans to be considered by Cabinet sporting activities including team league for adults & children, close contact sports as well as organised sporting spectator events & fixtures will resume on 29th June.

The Cabinet is also examining plans for theatres, cinemas and gyms. Ministers are also expected to discuss the earlier reopening of salons and beauticians.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that hairdressers and barbers should reopen at the end of the month. At a meeting on Thursday, NPHET finalised details of the two remaining stages of the plan to reopen the economy. Their recommendations will be considered by Ministers on Friday.

Earlier this week Fáilte Ireland published its guidelines for reopening pubs with premises that serve food allowed to open on Monday, June 29th. Pubs that don’t serve food must wait until July 20th. (Q&A: Some pubs are re-opening? Here’s how it will work).

Guidelines detailing how restaurants can operate when they reopen at the end of the month are to be published by Fáilte Ireland on Friday. Like pubs, it is expected they will be able to implement one-metre physical distancing in “permitted controlled environments,” rather than the current two-metre rule.

At a briefing following the meeting of NPHET, Prof Philip Nolan, chair of its Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that Covid-19 was at a very low level in the State and very stable. However, a resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the State as a result of foreign travel, including from Britain and Sweden, has raised concerns among public health officials.

Fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease relating to travel outside the country were reported over the past fortnight after several weeks with no confirmed cases associated with travel.

“Over the last two weeks we have begun to see a small number of travel-related cases - it is a cause for concern nonetheless,” said Prof Nolan. Many of these cases were still being investigated, he added.

The Department of Health reported four additional Covid-19 fatalities and 16 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,714 and the total number of cases to 23,355.

Nursing homes account for 962 deaths or 56 per cent of all fatalities from the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the greater the progress made on suppressing the virus at home, the more important the risk of importing cases from abroad would become.

“We wouldn’t like to see any cases being imported if we can avoid that,” he said and advised people to continue to avoid all non-essential and holiday travel to and from Ireland.

Dr Holohan said the team did not see pubs reopening in the same phase as restaurants from the end of the month but that if pubs planned to operate as restaurants from this date he hoped publicans would be “responsible” in applying public health advice and guidance “in good faith”.

Prof Nolan said that the figures on the low number of new cases and admissions to hospitals and intensive care units showed that the disease was “at a very low level and very stable.”

But he sounded “a note of caution” that health officials “would only just now” be seeing the effect of changes made in the second reopening phase on June 8th.

Premature

Meanwhile, public health expert Dr Joe Barry warned on Friday that the reopening of pubs is “a little bit premature”.

On the balance of risks, the easing of restrictions should be taken “a little more gently” with high risk locations like pubs, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Barry, who is Clinical Professor in Public Health Medicine and Head of the Department of Public Health and Primary Care in Trinity College, Dublin said the issue was that a person could walk into a pub, have a few pints and walk out with Covid-19, but be asymptomatic.

“It’s a little bit premature to let pubs reopen the way they want to do it. This has to be looked at much more carefully over the next three weeks,” he said.

Dr Barry said pub is a different environment from restaurants, and would be more difficult to control. Pubs are the ideal place for the spread of the virus given the close proximity of customers, he said. Adding alcohol to the situation meant that people’s judgement could “go a little bit.”

He argued that the Fáilte Ireland guidelines on the reopening of pubs were “strange” with “a lot of wooly language.”

Dr Barry said he could understand publicans intensely lobbying to reopen their businesses, but publicans were not unique in their suffering. The situation was too serious for people to think they could just out to pubs again. After all the efforts that had been made, there was too much to lose, he warned.