Unlocking Ireland: Cabinet to meet amid moves to open restaurants and hairdressers

Moves to ease Ireland’s restrictions put in place to tackle coronavirus continue on Friday with announcements expected on the reopening of restaurants as well as hairdressers and barbers.

Earlier this week Fáilte Ireland published its guidelines for reopening pubs with premises that serve food allowed to open on Monday, June 29th. Pubs that don’t serve food must wait until July 20th. (Q&A: Some pubs are re-opening? Here’s how it will work).

Guidelines detailing how restaurants can operate when they reopen at the end of the month are to be published by Fáilte Ireland on Friday. Like pubs, it is expected they will be able to implement one-metre physical distancing in “permitted controlled environments,” rather than the current two-metre rule.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that hairdressers and barbers should reopen at the end of the month. At a meeting on Thursday, NPHET finalised details of the two remaining stages of the plan to reopen the economy.

The Cabinet is due to make a final decision on foot of NPHET’s decision on Friday but it is understood that the reopening of hairdressers and barbers will be brought forward to June 29th from July 20th.

At a briefing yesterday afternoon following a meeting of NPHET, Prof Philip Nolan, chair of its Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that Covid-19 was at a very low level in the State and very stable. However, a resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the State as a result of foreign travel, including from Britain and Sweden, has raised concerns among public health officials.

Fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease relating to travel outside the country were reported over the past fortnight after several weeks with no confirmed cases associated with travel.

“Over the last two weeks we have begun to see a small number of travel-related cases - it is a cause for concern nonetheless,” said Prof Nolan. Many of these cases were still being investigated, he added.

The Department of Health reported four additional Covid-19 fatalities and 16 new confirmed cases yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,714 and the total number of cases to 23,355.

Nursing homes account for 962 deaths or 56 per cent of all fatalities from the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the greater the progress made on suppressing the virus at home, the more important the risk of importing cases from abroad would become.

“We wouldn’t like to see any cases being imported if we can avoid that,” he said.

He advised people to continue to avoid all non-essential and holiday travel to and from Ireland.

Dr Holohan said the team did not see pubs reopening in the same phase as restaurants from the end of the month but that if pubs planned to operate as restaurants from this date he hoped publicans would be “responsible” in applying public health advice and guidance “in good faith”.

Prof Nolan said that the figures on the low number of new cases and admissions to hospitals and intensive care units showed that the disease was “at a very low level and very stable.”

But he sounded “a note of caution” that health officials “would only just now” be seeing the effect of changes made in the second reopening phase on June 8th.