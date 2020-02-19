Two Irish citizens with coronavirus ‘not resident in Ireland’

Two Irish citizens who were on board a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Department of Health has stressed there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The two individuals are being cared for at a military hospital in Tokyo. They were transferred from the ship to the hospital on February 16th.

They were among six Irish citizens on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 500 cases of the virus have been identified among passengers and crew.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed the two people had tested positive for the virus and are receiving treatment in hospital in Japan.

“These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland,” Mr Coveney said in a statement on Tuesday.

To date, with the assistance of the UK and other EU partners, six Irish citizens have been repatriated from Wuhan City in China, where the virus originated. Three were evacuated on January 31st, and three were evacuated on February 9th.

Irish citizens who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently docked off Yokahama, included a married couple from Co Meath and a couple with dual Irish-German nationality.

“We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship. We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return,” Mr Coveney said.

In Dublin, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Tuesday to discuss plans for how health authorities would respond to any confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Suspected cases

There have been 78 suspected cases of Covid-19 tested in Ireland to date, but no positive cases, health officials confirmed yesterday.

In a statement after the NPHET meeting, Dr Tony Holohan, Department of Health chief medical officer, said officials “are continuing to monitor the situation globally”.

“While the overwhelming majority of cases to date have been reported in China, we continue to advance preparedness plans here in Ireland,” he said.

“Hospitals have designated leads for Covid-19 preparedness, and isolation response requirements have been identified and are in place in order to deal appropriately with any suspected cases,” Dr Holohan said.

Two Irish citizens who were passengers on the Westerdam, a cruise ship which has had one confirmed case of Covid-19, which had docked off Cambodia, have returned to Ireland and entered self-imposed isolation for potential coronavirus.

Passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship, but an American citizen later tested positive for the virus, sparking concerns about potential exposure to the virus spreading in other countries from passengers returning home.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China rose by just under 100 on Tuesday to 1,868 people. There have been nine confirmed cases of the virus in the UK from nearly 5,000 people tested.