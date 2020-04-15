Two healthcare workers at Kilkenny hospital die of Covid-19

Two healthcare workers at a Kilkenny hospital have died from Covid-19 in the space of 24 hours.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s both fell ill while working at St Luke’s General Hospital. The woman was a member of the household staff, while the man was a healthcare assistant.

The woman and man were tested for Covid-19 and found to have contracted the virus. The woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man died at his home on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Ireland East Hospital Group, which manages St Luke’s, confirmed the deaths to The Irish Times on Wednesday night, and said the group was “deeply saddened” about what had happened.

“We send our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues,” she said. “We have no further comment to make.”

It is understood that staff at St Luke’s were deeply shocked by the deaths. A moment of reflection was held on Wednesday to remember the man and woman and a guard of honour was formed at the hospital.

The deaths of another 38 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 - including a 23-year-old - were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday, bringing the total to 444. It is understood that three healthcare workers have died as a result of Covid-19 since the pandemic reached the State.

Of the 12,547 coronavirus cases confirmed to date, 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.