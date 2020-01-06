Trolley numbers: record set as 760 patients wait for beds, say nurses

The hospital emergency department crisis continues to worsen as the latest trolleycount reveals 760 patients waiting for hospital beds on Monday morning, the highest on record.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for major incident protocols to be adopted across the country, which would see non-emergency admissions stopped and elective medical procedures cancelled.

Some 92 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) waiting to be admitted to hospital beds, the highest level ever for an individual hospital.

The previous record for the most patients waiting on trolleys was 82.

The new record for patients on trolleys comes after a severe winter flu season which placed the health services under strain.

The start of January traditionally sees intense pressure on emergency departments and high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys.

The trolley count figure of 760 on Monday significantly surpassed the previous record during the ‘Beast from the East’ storm in March 2018, when 714 patients were waiting on trolleys.

The figures for individual hospitals show 56 patients waiting on trolleys in Cork University Hospital, 47 in University Hospital Galway, and 40 in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the figures show “Ireland’s beleaguered health service continues to break records in the worst possible way”.

“The excuse that this is all down to the flu simply doesn’t hold. There are always extra patients in winter, but we simply do not get the extra capacity to cope. This is entirely predictable, yet we seemingly fail to deal with it every year,” she said.

The head of the nurses union called for the Government to take immediate steps to tackle the emergency department crisis.

“We need to cancel elective surgeries, stop non-emergency admissions, and source extra capacity wherever we can,” she said.

