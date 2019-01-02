Trolley numbers down but flu to impact on hospitals

Hospital overcrowding on the first working day after the Christmas holiday is significantly down on last year, confounding predictions of trolley numbers hitting a record this winter.

There were 366 patients waiting on trolleys or in wards for admission to hospital on Wednesday morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch count.

This is slightly up on the 357 patients recorded on New Year’s Eve, but significantly down on the 656 patients who were awaiting hospital admission on the same day last year.

The single biggest factor underlying the improvement in figures is the later arrival of the flu this winter. By mid-December, rates of flu were running at well below the threshold level. The disease accounted for one death, which is lower than average. In contrast, the flu hit early and hard last winter.

The mild weather over Christmas, as well as measures undertaken within hospitals - including the cancellation of many surgeries - may also have helped keep down the trolley figures.

Anne O’Connor, Health Service Executive (HSE) deputy director general, said hospitals continue to be busy, however. “With trolley numbers this morning 54 per cent lower than [THE]same day last year, flu is now starting to impact on presentations and is likely to get worse over the coming days.”

According to the INMO TrolleyWatch count, 246 patients were waiting for admission in emergency departments this morning, and 120 more were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, with 48 patients waiting for admission, followed by University Hospital Galway (with 30), and St Luke’s, Kilkenny and Letterkenny University Hospital (both 26).

Separate HSE figures also point to hospital overcrowding being much lower than last year so far. There were 215 patients on trolleys at 8am on Wednesday morning, of whom 88 were waiting over nine hours, according to the HSE’s TrolleyGar count. This compares to 415 on the same day last year, when 212 patients were waiting over nine hours.

The number of children on trolleys was up, from six this day last year to eight on Wednesday morning.

The hospitals with the worst overcrowding on Wednesday morning, according to the HSE figures, were University Hospital Limerick (21 patients on trolleys) and the Mater Hospital in Dublin (19).

The HSE counts patients on trolleys only while the INMO count includes other patients in wards who are also waiting to be admitted.

Trolley numbers may rise over the coming months as the number of flu cases increases, but health experts say the flu vaccine provided this winter is a good match for the strain of the disease expected to predominate.