Trolley crisis: Record 677 people awaiting a hospital bed, nurses say

The number of people on trolleys and wards awaiting a bed in an Irish hospital has risen again to a new high of 677.

This represents an increase of more than 20 on the record figure of 656 counted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) on Tuesday as part of its “Trolley Watch”, which monitors overcrowding in hospital emergency departments on a daily basis.

The union said some hospitals across the State were simply unable to cope with the surge of patients seeking admission to a hospital bed.

The highest numbers recorded in individual hospitals were at St Luke’s in Kilkenny (54) and University Hospital Limerick (53).

The INMO said that Dublin hospitals, particularly St James’s (28) and Tallaght (23) had recorded big increases overnight in the number of patients waiting for admission to a bed. It said hospitals in the Midlands were very overcrowded, particularly the Midland Regional Hopitals in Mullingar (38) and Tullamore (42).

The HSE had on Tuesday warned that the situation of people waiting on wards and in emergency departments for beds could get worse before it gets better.

Flu season

HSE national director Damien McCallion said much of the problem has been caused by the spread of flu over the winter and that flu season is still “three or four weeks” from peaking.

Mr McCallion said “we’ll have to wait and see” if the flu causes overcrowding to get worse.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get their vaccine, particularly older people. It may, at a minimum, prevent the flu but also help avoid hospitalisation if someone does get the flu.”

Mr McCallion said the high figures were anticipated, he said, and the HSE has implemented measures to lessen the time people spend on trolleys.

All non-urgent elective surgeries have been cancelled and homecare is being increased to allow patients leave hospital early. Opening hours for diagnostic services and assessment units have been extended in an attempt to relieve pressure.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said the figures were “unacceptably high” and that the union was “very concerned at the level of planning to avoid the situation”.

“It is clear that a national emergency is now in place and certain locations simply cannot cope,” she said. “It is intolerable for both patients and staff endeavouring to provide the best care possible to them.”

The INMO said it had sought an emergency meeting of the Emergency Department Taskforce and was awaiting confirmation from the HSE that this would take place either on Wednesday or Thursday.

“In the meantime, the INMO is receiving a number of distressed calls from members who describe intolerable working conditions and inhumane conditions for patients,” Ms Ní Sheaghda said.

Tuesday was the fourth time the number in the INMO count has exceeded 600, with the previous record of 612 counted this time last year.

The beginning of January typically sees the highest trolley numbers of the year following the Christmas break and as a result of the spread of flu.

Better management

Earlier, a health policy expert said better management of the State’s hospitals could ease the situation that has left record numbers of people on trolleys in recent days.

Prof Charles Normand of Trinity College Dublin said the development was not surprising, given the population had risen by a third in recent years while the number of beds in acute hospitals had been reduced.

“It is not normal to be at the levels we’re at,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Prof Normand said there needed to be better use of the existing facilities in hospitals, pointing out that better managed facilities had lower numbers of patients on trolleys.

The aging population was part of the problem, he said, but “a lot of the problem is the failure to manage these hospitals”.

“Hospitals that anticipate, prepare and manage the numbers more carefully can keep the numbers down. Other hospitals could learn from them.”

Prof Normand said there did not appear to be any “joined up thinking” with GPs operating separately rather than as part of a combined community health service.

Another issue is the mismanagement of discharges, he said. Older people were arriving into hospitals with conditions that could have been avoided if there was a proper community care system.