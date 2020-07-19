Tributes paid to ‘strong, brave, gentle’ Ruth Morrissey as CervicalCheck campaigner dies aged 39

Ruth Morrissey, the terminally ill Limerick woman who sued the HSE and two laboratories over the misreading of her cervical smear test results, has died aged 39.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court was told that Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul had been paid the full sum of €2.16 million damages awarded to them by the High Court over misreading of her cervical smear tests.

In 2019, the High Court heard Ms Morrissey was not told until 2018 that a review carried out in 2014 showed smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012 had been incorrectly reported. Her cancer returned in 2018, leaving her terminally ill.

Two laboratories - Quest Diagnostics and Medlab - and the HSE had appealed aspects of the May 2019 High Court judgment of Mr Justice Kevin Cross, regarded as a test case concerning the standard of care in cervical screening.

Cian O’Carroll, Ms Morrissey’s solicitor, confirmed the that the 39-year-old mother of one died from her illness on Sunday morning.

She along with campaigners such as Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh, Stephen Teap and the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna, were leading women’s health advocates in light of the CervicalCheck scandal, which affected some 221 women.

Ms Phelan paid tribute to Ms Morrissey on Twitter, describing her as “one of the strongest women I know, and also one of the most positive”.

“I never once saw her without a smile on her face and I saw her when she was very ill,” Ms Phelan posted.

I was on my own this morning at home when I received the news that I have been dreading for some time now, the news that my good friend and fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey has died.



Ruth passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice... pic.twitter.com/QWms9G6rH1 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) July 19, 2020

“My children are away for a few days at my parents. I am so glad they are not here. I don’t have to try to put on a brave face and can just sit here with my feelings and grieve for Ruth and for the life she didn’t get to live, for the time she didn’t get to spend with Libby.”

Fellow campaigner Stephen Teap said he was “strugglin[g] to find the words to display my sadness at hearing this news”.

He described Ms Morrissey as “a kind and gentle soul who I was honoured to know, always checking up on me and my boys even in the middle of her own battles. This world is at a loss without her.”

Lorraine Walsh said she was “a beautiful, gentle lady”.

“Your life has been cut short far too soon, you shouldered a great burden for many of us,” she said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said : “Ruth and her family have shown so much bravery in the eyes of adversary since her cancer diagnosis.

“It is never easy to go up against the State to challenge an injustice but Ruth did just that.

“The State should never have appealed Ruth’s case given the circumstances but her winning has set the standard now for many women in Ireland.

“Ruth’s fight for justice while enduring a devastating cancer diagnosis has not just been an inspiration for me but for so many people right across our island.”

In his judgement of her case, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said that if her 2009 smear had been properly analysed and her 2012 slide was deemed inadequate, she would have been spared the pain and distress that followed her.

“She would have been spared the prospect and knowledge that her daughter and her husband will have to go through life without her care and guidance,” the judge stated.

Speaking outside the High Court after the landmark ruling in 2019, Ms Morrissey said she hoped the decision in her case might mean that the “women who are left” won’t have to go through a court process and “fight for their right to have a good life in what they have left.”

She encouraged women to continue going for smear tests “even though it failed me, but it does save many, many lives.” She also encouraged people to get the HPV vaccine, which protects against human papillomavirus, which can cause cervical cancer.