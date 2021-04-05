Transformed family who received six kidney transplants

A family affected by a hereditary kidney condition who have received six kidney donations between them want to raise awareness of organ donation and express their gratitude to their donors.

Four years ago, Dundalk hairdresser Emma O’Connor gave her older sister Louise Cowman one of her kidneys.

Just last week, the sisters’ cousin, who lives in Sweden, underwent a kidney transplant there from a deceased donor.

The sisters’ father, Joe Fitzpatrick, who lives in Dublin, also underwent a kidney transplant at Beaumont Hospital nine years ago.

The family are sharing their story in support of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association.

Several members of Emma and Louise’s family are affected by a hereditary kidney condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). It usually remains dormant until middle age.

Six of the family have received kidney transplants including an uncle, aunts and two cousins.

All of the donations were from deceased donors, except for Louise’s transplant from her sister Emma, who was not born with PKD.

Louise said that the family felt lucky to be living in modern times. “Previous generations were not so lucky, the condition was undiagnosed or unknown. Dialysis as a form of treatment only became available about half a century ago.

“My great grandmother Bridie Reinhart buried eight of her children, who we now suspect carried the same PKD condition as us.”

Kidney donor Emma, who works for Peter Mark hairdressers in Dundalk, said Louise had suffered pre-eclampsia with her twins, and this accelerated progression of her disease.

“It was a very easy decision to donate my kidney to Louise. She had young twins with their whole lives ahead of them.”

‘Like winning the lotto’

After Christmas 2014, Emma phoned Beaumont Hospital and asked to be tested for organ donation. “It was the best decision I have ever made to proceed with the living donor kidney process, and it completely changed my outlook on life.”

Louise, who works with the City of Dublin Education and Training Board, said the transplant was like winning the lotto.

“I went from being really sick with young children and now I feel so good it’s like I had never been sick. I returned to work and was able to begin coaching my daughters GAA team.”

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306, or by free texting the word Donor to 50050.

People can also visit the website ika.ie/get-a-donor-cardor download a free digital organ donor card app to their phone.