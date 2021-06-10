Tony Holohan awarded honorary fellowship for ‘outstanding’ pandemic leadership

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) in recognition of his “outstanding” leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As chief medical officer, Dr Holohan chairs the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that has directed much of the State’s response to the pandemic. He has become a familiar figure in the public eye through his televised appearances at Nphet’s regular briefings on the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic will serve as Dr Holohan’s legacy, notwithstanding his previous contributions to Irish healthcare, according to RCSI president Prof Ronan O’Connell.

“Putting public health first, Dr Holohan has been transparent from the start, providing clear information which inspired trust and cohesion among a great majority of Irish people,” said Prof O’Connell.

RCSI chief executive Prof Cathal Kelly said that under the chief medical officer’s stewardship, “early and decisive action was taken, putting Ireland in a stronger position to manage the first wave of the virus than our neighbours to the east and the west.

“Since then, as we have moved through three waves, Dr Holohan has been steadfast and consistent in putting the health of Irish people first.”

He thanked Dr Holohan for his service to the country and “the outstanding example of public service and vocation he has shown for the healthcare leaders of the future”.

After studying medicine in UCD, Dr Holohan trained in general practice. He received a masters in public health in 1996 and was awarded membership of the faculty of public health medicine of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in 1998 for research into the health of homeless people.

Appointed deputy chief medical officer in 2001, he became chief medical officer in 2008, just as a serious public health crisis was starting when potentially harmful dioxins were found in Irish pork.