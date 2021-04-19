Three cases of Covid-19 variant discovered in India reported in State

The first cases of a variant of Covid-19 first identified in India have been found in Ireland.

Three cases of the B1617 variant have been identified through sequencing of cases at the UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory.

At least two of the cases are travel related, according to Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the NVRL, and the other one is being investigated.

Dr de Gascun said there was no real-world data to indicate this variant is more transmissible or causes more severe disease.

While cases are increasing rapidly in India, he said, it was not clear whether the variant was causing this surge or “riding” it.

Dr de Gascun described the reporting of the variant as a “double mutant” variant as “not terribly helpful or accurate from a virus perspective”.

In England, concern about the rise of the variant led on Monday to India being added to the “red list” of countries for which mandatory hotel quarantine is required.