‘This isn’t a lockdown’: Donnelly defends restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has denied movement restrictions in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly amount to a new lockdown and warned “much harsher” measures would be needed if the restrictions were not imposed.

“This isn’t a lockdown. All that is really happening here is that the people in the three counties are being asked for non-work related travel to just stay in the three counties and to minimise the number of people gathering together,” he told RTÉ Radio One on Saturday.

“The vast amount of businesses are staying open, the vast amount of social life is going to continue, so the measures are proportionate.”

Over the past 14 days, 289 cases of Covid-19 have emerged in these three counties representing almost half of all cases detected in the State during that time.

Most of the cases are linked to food-processing plants in the region, with two factories having over 80 cases.

Legislation that gives gardaí the legal authority to enforce the restrictions was signed into law on Fridaynight and will last for the next two weeks.

Gardaí will police the new regional travel restrictions in the same way as they approached the national lockdown earlier this year, with checkpoints and requests to return home where people are found to be in breach of the regulations.

Anyone who refuses to comply with directions from gardaí, under the law signed into force today, a criminal process, which can result in fines of up to €2,500 and terms of imprisonment of up to six months, could be commenced against them.

What are the new movement restrictions?

- Residents of Kildare, Laois and Offaly can only travel within their own county except for work, medical appointments or vital family reasons.

- Restaurants and cafes have been ordered to close their indoor areas, while hotels cannot accommodate tourists except for guests already present.

- All indoor gatherings must now be restricted to a maximum of 6 people from no more than three households.

- Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

- Most visits to residential facilities and prisons will not be allowed while over 70s have been told to stay at home as much as possible.

- All cinemas, theatres, betting shops, gyms, leisure centres, will have to close in the three counties.

- There will be no sporting events or matches.

- Creches and hairdressers may remain open.

- An attendance limit of 25 people outdoors is set for a funerals or six people indoors.

Without these new restrictions, transmission of the disease in the three counties would reach a “much higher level” and it would be inevitable that “much harsher measures and economic measures” similar to the first national lockdown would have to be reimposed, Mr Donnelly said.

Defending a lack of consultation with business leaders in the midlands, Mr Donnelly said it was a public health measure to “save lives” and it was the view of NPHET that it was “time to act and time to act quickly”.

In moving “quickly”, the government was also “protecting the local economies”.

Mr Donnelly was adamant that the inspection regime for meat plants was rigorous, adding that Ireland was the first country in Europe to introduce Covid-19 protocols for the industry.

They had been working well, with very few cases in July after serious outbreaks in May, but “for some reason” there has been a re-emergence in large clusters at plants in the midlands in recent weeks, he added.