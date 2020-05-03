Third flight of U2-bought PPE for health workers lands in Dublin

A third flight carrying two million face masks and 32,000 surgical gowns for Irish healthcare workers, purchased by rock band U2, landed at Dublin Airport from China on Sunday morning.

The shipment is the latest in a series of consignments paid for by the Dublin musicians from a €10 million donation, sourced from Chinese suppliers by Cork businessman Liam Casey of PCH International and flown back on a flight organised by Dublin aircraft leasing company Avolon.

The flight, an Airbus A330, arrived in Dublin Airport from Shenzhen in China on Sunday morning with the cargo belly space underneath and passenger cabin containing the personal protective equipment (PPE).

The cargo of 2.1 million “Type IIR” surgical face masks and surgical gowns, said to be a priority for the Health Service Executive (HSE), will be delivered to the health service for distribution.

This is the third and last flight organised by Avolon, funded by donations from the firm and its staff, corporate donors and members of public through a €350,000 crowdfunding campaign.

U2 and Mr Casey, a 24-year veteran of running manufacturing operations out of China, plan to continue sourcing and purchasing more PPE for Irish healthcare workers and shipping the equipment on more flights in the weeks ahead.

The supply of PPE continues to be a critical for frontline healthcare workers and others in fight against coronavirus as countries rush to maintain adequate supplies.

More than 6.6 million items of PPE were delivered across the health service last week.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said last month that the supply of PPE continued to be challenging and that supplies were like “gold dust” with “elements of kind of modern-day piracy going on” as other parties attempt to out-bid an order secured for the Irish health service.

Second batch

The HSE had accelerated deliveries of its own PPE from Chinese suppliers and that it had consolidated more deliveries into a second batch, increasing the size of its order to cover equipment worth €130 million. The HSE is spending more than €200 million in all on PPE.

Avolon last week sent a note donors to its fully subscribed online crowdfunding campaign that paid for the charter of aircraft for the second and third flights.

The note said that the company had transported a total of more than four million pieces of PPE on the three flights over the three previous weeks.

The second and third flights contained protective equipment purchased by U2. The first flight, which landed on April 7th, contained a mix shipment of PPE purchased by the band, the HSE and by Avolon itself.

The three consignments comprised 2.65 million surgical masks, 1.1 million protective gloves, 120,500 medical goggles, 100 face shields, the 32,000 surgical gowns and 40 ventilators.

Among the donors to Avolon’s fundraising campaign were Aircraft Leasing Ireland, the representative body for the industry, the Irish division of Standard Chartered Bank who gave €50,000, and an Irish businessman, who did not wish to be identified, who also donated €50,000.

Domhnál Slattery, chief executive of Avolon, told The Irish Times that the company was “shocked at the speed and depth of the giving,” from big corporate donations to small sums from individuals.

“Normally whenever we do a fundraiser, you pick up the phone to your cronies and say, ‘give me a few quid.’ Over a period of 72 hours, we had hundred and hundreds of 20, 10 and 5 quid donations, people we have no connection with. That is what overwhelmed us,” he said.

Mr Slattery praised the collaborative efforts of all parties involved and the capacity of Irish networking, particularly Bono’s international contacts in politics and business and Mr Casey’s knowledge of China, to source, buy and ship much sought-after PPE during a pandemic.

“It was U2’s money, Liam Casey’s buying power and our ability on the logistics,” he said.

“That then stretched to, ‘well, let’s get everyone to put in a few quid,’ so there is a holistic harmony on the whole thing.”