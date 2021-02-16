‘They were in super form’: GP pleased as over 85s arrive for Covid-19 vaccines

The first administration of Covid-19 vaccines to over-85s this morning has been hailed by GPs, with one calling it a “hugely positive occasion”.

Although supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were delivered to scores of GP surgeries on Monday, the doses were generally not ready for use until today.

The Keogh Practice in Waterford city had administered 150 first doses to patients aged 85 and over by lunchtime, with a further 150 to be inoculated this afternoon and 72 more on Wednesday.

GP Niall MacNamara described the atmosphere among patients receiving the vaccine as “magical”.

“They were in super form. You have to remember that many have not been out of the house for ages, so this was always going to be a special day,” he said. “This is a hugely positive occasion. These things are never perfect but it was one of those days when it was a privilege to work in general practice.”

Dr MacNamara said most of his older patients are “perfectly ambulant” and were able to arrive under their own steam or with some assistance from friends or family.

Later date

About 10 of the 370 patients aged 85 or over were unable to make it to the surgery, which will make arrangements with the HSE for their vaccination at a later date.

As a large practice with 16 doctors, the practice had adequate space to accommodate the vaccination patients, with volunteers providing wheelchair assistance where required onto the premises.

While acknowledging that some smaller practices might struggle with the logistics involved, he said GPs would ensure that “no-one gets left behind” on vaccination.

About 20,000 vaccines Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are being delivered this week to GPs for the over-85s, with twice this number to follow next week.

In total, more than 80,000 vaccines are being distributed this week as the rollout moves into a second phase, including vaccination in the community.