‘The problem is households’ - Restaurants shocked at hospitality ‘lockdown’

The Government is making the hospitality sector “pay for the sins of others”, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said on Friday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Thursday and recommended that Dublin move to Level 3 of the Government’s Living with Covid strategy. They have also recommended that pubs and restaurants which serve food will only be permitted to open in the capital if they have outdoor dining facilities or for takeaway services.

The Cabinet is meeting and is expected to approve the proposal to move the capital to Level 3.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the RAI said “we’re not the problem, the problem is in households”.

“This is effectively a hospitality lockdown,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

Mr Cummins said the sector was shocked at the restrictions and that there had been no consultation with the sector. “We had no indication of what the restrictions would be,” he said.

With winter approaching the proposal in relation to outdoor dining would not mean anything, he said as the Irish hospitality sector was not “geared up” for such a service.

“This is about livelihoods. Businesses are now staring down the banks looking for loans to be paid, landlords looking for rent and suppliers looking to be paid. The industry is in crisis,” he added.

“The Government needs to step up to the plate and come up with an aid package if the restrictions come in tonight.”

Mr Cummins said that the hospitality sector wanted to do its part with regard to public health but they felt that the Government was targeting the sector with the least amount of cases.

“This will have huge ramifications for the industry,” he said.

Mr Cummins warned of job losses of between 30,000 and 50,000 in the county of Dublin adding “many small businesses will not recover”.