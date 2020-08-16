The number of new cases of Covid-19 is deeply concerning - Taoiseach

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, health minister Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn have met on Sunday to discuss the evolving Covid-19 situation and to examine the recent spike in cases.

They expressed deep concern at figures released on Saturday evening which showed 200 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed, the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of May.

There will be a further analysis of the situation ahead of a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid -19 on Tuesday.

Ireland’s number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of population jumped to 22.1 on Sunday.

The rate compares with 18.6 for the UK, 14.2 for France, and 16.3 for Germany. Spain, which is experiencing a high number of cases in Catalonia, has a rate of 115.7, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The rate in Portugal is 26.

The Taoiseach said the number of new cases of the disease reported in the State on Saturday was deeply concerning.

“This morning I discussed the evolving situation with the Tánaiste, Green Party leader, health minister and acting CMO,” he said on Twitter.

The Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

Strategy

The Government needs to outline its plan to “wrestle back control” of coronavirus amid a “concerning” spike in cases, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said.

He called for the Government to detail its plan for the next two weeks in order for schools to be given the chance to reopen.

“I think everybody will be concerned and the acting chief medical officer has expressed deep concern too,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“We have to have a plan and strategy in place that wrestles back control of this virus.”

Mr Cullinane said various indicators of the diseases were on the up including the reproduction rate and the level of community transmission.

“The priority has to be to get schools reopened. Parents want to see their children back in school. There is a responsibility on individuals but there is also a responsibility on the Government to step up to the plate,” Mr Cullinane said.

Dr Glynn said on Saturday the country now has “multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country”.

Green list

The figures from the ECDC are used by the Government for deciding which countries should be on the so-called green list for travel purposes.

Countries that are on the list had a lower rate of infection than Ireland when the list was drafted.

People coming here from countries that are on the list are not being asked to go into quarantine for 14 days.

However the Government’s general advice is that people should not travel abroad unless it is necessary to do so.

The green list is due to be updated this coming week. When the list was first drafted, the Republic’s infection rate was approximately five per 100,000.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, at the University of Minnesota, told RTÉ radio’s This Week programme that the US is likely to see an “explosion” of cases in the coming weeks as teenagers and young adults return to education.

He said the transfer patterns among teenagers and young adults is very different to that of children, who are much less likely to transmit the disease.

In Minnesota, day care centres for children have been open all summer, without that causing much difficulty.

Mr Osterholm has recently urged a second and more effective lockdown in the US.

He said it is not a case that the pandemic involves a choice between the interests of the economy vs the interests of public health.

“If you do well by health, you will do well by the economy,” he said.