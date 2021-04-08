Ten vials of Covid-19 vaccine destroyed after ‘technical issue’ with fridge

Up to 10 vials of Covid-19 vaccine, delivered to Cleary House, a mental health residential unit in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, could not be used after they became “unfit for purpose”.

The HSE confirmed that some vaccine doses had to be disposed of after an incident on March 24th.

A spokesperson for the HSE said the incident “was due to a technical issue with a fridge at the facility, and unfortunately these vials could not be used”.

The HSE said the 33 individuals who were scheduled to receive their vaccine still received their dose and the incident did not impact on them.

A spokesperson said “We regret that this incident has taken place. An incident report has been completed and all necessary processes will be followed to ensure there is no reoccurrence.”

A number of former residents of St Conal’s Hospital now in residence at various locations in Donegal and others in independent living circumstances were scheduled to be vaccinated at Cleary House, depending on supplies coming onstream.