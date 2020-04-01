Ten pregnant women at Dublin maternity hospital test positive for coronavirus

Ten pregnant women at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin have tested positive for the coronavirus, the master of the hospital has said.

Professor Fergal Malone said fewer than 20 out of 1,000 staff at the hospital have tested positive for the virus. Prof Malone said these cases were “community acquired” and that he is not aware of “any staff getting infected within the hospital”.

Prof Malone said any women or babies who have tested positive for the virus are “recovering well”.

“To date there has been no proven cases of transmission of Covid-19 directly from mother to baby during the pregnancy or during the delivery,” he told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One on Wednesday. “The cases we’re aware of, of young babies, newborns having Covid-19, likely were subsequent spread after the birth. To the best of our knowledge there is no transmission across the placenta to the baby and patients can and should be reassured about that.”

Prof Malone said there are “very clear guidelines and protocols” about how to provide exemplary care for patients “irrespective of Covid-19 infection or not”. “We just need to make sure that they [women] remain safe and healthy, that their babies remain safe and healthy and that staff remain safe and healthy and they minimise the risk of risk of transmission,” he added.