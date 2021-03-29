Taoiseach describes Beacon vaccine controversy as ‘repugnant’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described as “repugnant” the decision by the Beacon Hospital in Dublin to administer surplus vaccines to teachers of a private school.

Last week, 20 teachers and staff in St Gerard’s, a fee-paying school just outside Bray, Co Wicklow, received “leftover” vaccines in the private hospital. The children of Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen attend St Gerard’s School.

Mr Martin, speaking in Croke Park at the launch of the Government’s new plan aimed at reviving rural Ireland, said of the Beacon controversy: “What happened there was not acceptable. I have condemned it. In my view, it was very very wrong.

“It is repugnant to people that something like that would have happened.”

“That’s why the administration of vaccine (at the Beacon Hospital) has been suspended.

“The vaccines belong to the people of Ireland and prioritisation to date has been give to the most vulnerable.”

He said the HSE was overseeing an examination of what had happened. “There have been clear protocols laid down in prioritisation and the manner in which any surplus vaccines are to be used at the end of particular,” he said.

Asked about the prospect of Ireland receiving leftover from Britain, Mr Martin dismissed any immediate prospect.

He said in a conversation with British prime minister Boris Johnson six weeks ago he was very clear he wanted to vaccinate his own population first.

“They are some distance off that so I think that is where that is. There has been no contact since then and no indication from officials at British Government level in terms of offering any vaccines.

“Of course, any vaccine that are available, if we require them of course we will accept them. There has been no offer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s national lead on the vaccine rollout programme, Damien McCallion has defended the programme following the controversy over teachers being vaccinated at the Beacon Hospital.

Mr McCallion told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he did not believe there was an issue with people being vaccinated out of sequence. He agreed that what had happened at the Beacon hospital had been “disheartening”.

“We certainly weren’t happy,” he said.

There were clear guidelines about sequencing and having back-up lists, he added.

Mr McCallion also explained that anyone arriving to be vaccinated would have to show proof that they were a frontline worker, in response to a report that a journalist had managed to register to be vaccinated.

Anyone turning up at a vaccination centre would have to be validated and provide identification. When a situation, such as had occurred at the Beacon Hospital arose, the HSE investigates, but he was satisfied that the number of such incidents were “relatively low.”

When asked about the exact number of frontline workers Mr McCallion said the sector was broad and included mental health and disability congregated settings along with residential care homes. There was no single registry of all frontline workers and there were many part time and sessional workers in the sector, he said.

Mr McCallion anticipated that one million vaccines would arrive in April of which 850,000 to 870,000 would be used with the remainder being kept as a buffer.

The ‘very high risk’ cohort would be vaccinated in April with the ‘high risk’ category being completed in May, he said.

These groups would be identified through NIAC who had met with advocacy bodies. Vaccinations would occur in hospitals, specialist settings and primary care, he said.

There were 250,000 identified as ‘very high risk’ with a further 500,000 classified as ‘high risk’. From June the vaccine programme would be age based and the brands of vaccine would not be segregated, all brands would be included in the programme.