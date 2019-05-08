Takeaway closed over risk of faecal matter transfer to kitchen

A takeaway in Co Donegal was shut down over health and safety fears, after sewage and waste in the back yard risked “a transfer of faecal matter to the kitchen,” a Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) inspection found.

Spicy Hut Take Away, on Main Street, Carrigart, Donegal was served with the closure notice on April 11th. The premise was one of six food outlets served with closure orders last month.

An inspection of the takeaway found sewage and other waste overflowing from a drain by refuse bins. The inspector found that as staff accessed the area near the drain, there was a risk faecal matter could be transferred to the kitchen, and contaminate food.

There was also an “absence of any pest control measures,” giving rise to a further health and safety risk the inspection report said.

The other outlets served with closure orders were the Dragon Chinese takeaway, Main Street, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath; Pangan Taste of Asian, in River Village, Monksland, Athlone, Co Roscommon, and Freestyle Asian Restaurant, North Main Street, Cork.

The kitchen of Ceann Sibéal Hotel in Ballyferriter, Co Kerry was also served with a closure order, as was a bar in Paud O’Neills Pub, Langford Street, Killorglin, Co Kerry.

An improvement order was served on Roma Take Away, in Deansrath Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

‘Filthy’

An inspection of Paud O’Neills Pub found the floor was “filthy,” and the “level of cleaning was completely inadequate”.

The inspector found mould growth on the internal surface of an ice-making machine, and that equipment behind the bar was “extremely dirty.” Blackened dirt was also observed on the beer taps and surface of the sink.

The Dragon Chinese takeaway, in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath was shut due to a lack of hot running water in the kitchen sinks or staff toilets, leading to a risk of food contamination.

An inspection of the kitchen of Ceann Sibéal Hotel found a “foul odour emanating” from an open food waste bin in “appalling condition.”

The Pangan Taste of Asian outlet was found to be using cleaning cloths which were filthy and worn, during an inspection. There was thick layers of dirt under cooking equipment and food preparation tables, and surfaces throughout the kitchen were dirty.

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive, said the April closure orders were in most cases due to “poor and, in some cases, very low hygiene standards.”

“Some of these premises have demonstrated a complete lack of concern for the health of both their customers and their staff who eat at or work in their establishments,” she said.

The inadequate health and safety standards were “completely unacceptable,” and in some cases outlets did not provide food allergen information for customers, as required to do.