Tánaiste defends decision not to outline specific metrics to guide reopening

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the Government’s decision not to set specific metrics for the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions because targets would be “fairly arbitrary”.

“I’ve come to accept the advice of Nphet and the experts on this and they say setting specific metric is unwise, and you need to take into account a number of factors”. The variants, the number of cases and the State of the hospitals would all be monitored when taking decisions, he said.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Off the Record show with Gavan Reilly, Mr Varadkar said:“There is so much we don’t know about the virus, about how it’s changing, about its transmissibility.

“Any target you’re going to pick will be fairly arbitrary within certain bands, and that doesn’t make sense in our view.”

He said Covid-19 cases were dropping “considerably” and the positivity rate dipped below four per cent on Saturday for the first time since mid-December. He said “it does seem we’re going in the right direction slower than we would have liked, but that’s probably to do with the fact that B117 is so much more transmissible”.

Asked about the possibly introduction of “green passes” that might allow vaccinated people to avail of certain reopened services, as is being introduced in Israel, where the vaccine programme is most advanced.

He also cautioned that Israel was still seeing high case loads despite very strict border controls and high levels of vaccination. “It does show you how difficult this virus is to control once it’s become endemic and once it’s become prevalent in your society”.

He said there “could be” a system of green passes introduced in Ireland. “By could, I mean could, and not will, and that is something we will have to examine when we learn more about Israel, as to whether it’s worked”.

Such a step could also encourage people to be vaccinated if there was a fall-off in interest in being inoculated. He said “It’s too soon” in Ireland to consider a green pass yet. “You’d want to have a critical mass of the population vaccinated before you even considered those kind of measures”, saying that will happen from some time in June when about half the population will have had one dose at least.

Mr Varadkar said that there was already, and would continue to be, a larger State prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he said his preference that this would be paid for through economic growth, rather than increased taxation.

He said that with vaccines, antigen testing, better treatments and a “robust” test, trace and isolate system, alongside controls on international travel, “we can get back to a life more normal this summer and hopefully a very normal life sometime next year”.

A further 13 deaths and 738 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday.

The State’s seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has dropped to 97.3, the first time it has fallen below 100 since December 22nd. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 215.8.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged people to continue to observe the Government Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is important to stick to the guidelines. I know it is difficult for people – it is a very long lockdown, but as we roll out the vaccination programme we give greater protection to the most vulnerable and our most senior citizens which prevents them from getting sick and prevents mortality,” Mr Martin told Cork’s 96FM during a visit to a vaccine centre at the Munster Technological University.

Mr Martin said it made sense to seek to drive down Covid-19 numbers in March. “We do not want hospitals going back to where they were in January. Likewise, what we reopen now we want to keep open. We do not want to be going back and closing sectors again if we can avoid it. Hopefully this will put us on a steady track.”

On RTÉ the Week in Politics, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney defended the State’s travel and quarantine system, but conceded that if there had been confusion around messaging “the Government has to put its hand up and say we have to do better”. Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said the current plan to enforce quarantine at home “is a nonsense”.