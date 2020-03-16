Surge in virus cases expected within 10 days - Intensive Care Society

Intensive Care Society of Ireland president Dr Catherine Motherway has said that the health service “will try to save the most lives” while facing the challenge of Covid-19.

“There is no doubt that pandemics do exceed the limits of all health care services,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Motherway said that a surge in the number of cases of the virus is expected in the next week to 10 days. “All we can do is prepare and ask people to obey the rules asked of them.”

Hospitals around the country are adding beds and staff, redeploying staff and sourcing equipment. Such plans have been ongoing in every hospital for the past four to five weeks, she added.

Irish medics have been watching the situation in Italy, she said. “It’s been very distressing to watch.”

The HSE has purchased new equipment and is sourcing more, she said. “We need staff to run them (ventilators), we are reallocating staff. We need staff to keep well, we will have a challenge with staffing. Everyone is willing to step up to the plate at this difficult time.

“If we can reduce the surge, it will help us ensure that everybody gets adequate access to the healthcare they need.”

Dr Motherway called on the public to observe social distancing to keep the surge below a manageable level. “We want to avoid difficult triage decisions, to protect the more vulnerable members of the population with chronic health conditions and the elderly.”

She urged people to look in on their elderly neighbours, yet make sure to observe coughing etiquette and social distancing.

“There will be challenges, but we will try to save the most lives.”