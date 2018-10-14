Support group for CervicalCheck victims to be announced

A support group for the 221-plus women and their families affected by the CervicalCheck controversy is being announced today.

The announcement is due to hear presentations from some of those most prominently involved in advocated for the women, including Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap, husband of Irene Teap, who died of cervical cancer in 2017.

Representatives from the Irish Cancer Society, Marie Keating Foundation and Irish Patients Association are also due to speak at the event being held in Farmleigh in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

A High Court action by Ms Phelan, from Limerick, over her cervical cancer diagnosis brought the controversy to light. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and told of the false negative in the smear test in September 2017. It later emerged that the smear tests of more than 200 women who were subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer had been re-categorised after an audit but most of the women were not informed about the audit.

Twenty of the women have died, including Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who was buried last Wednesday just months after making a €7.5 million court settlement for her five children with the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics. Quest admitted misreading her slides and the the admission of liability by the HSE related to failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer.

Practical support

The new group aims to provide practical support for women with cervical cancer and the families of women who have died from the disease.

A scoping inquiry into the controversy by public health doctor Dr Gabriel Scally last month made a number of recommendations on how the Minister for Health and his officials should interact with the affected women and their families.

Dr Scally said the Minister should give consideration to how women’s health issues can be give more consistent attention within the health system. He also said the Department of Health should examine current arrangements for patients to have access to their hospital medical records.

Dr Scally has also called for compensation to be paid to the women.

Meanwhile, the State is on the verge of taking over the operation of a large part of the service for examining smear tests for the CervicalCheck programme.

Under plans for the future of the analysis programme discussed this weekend, screening staff working in Dublin for Medlab Pathology - one of the private operators currently providing part of the existing service - would be offered positions in the Irish public service.

The proposals would also involve the second laboratory which currently provides services for the HSE, Quest, being offered a contract extension at a higher price.

There would be no retrospective indemnity provided by the State to cover liability for the cost of litigation arising from the cases of false negative smear tests which have emerged up to now.

As part of the talks, which have been under way for several weeks, the “cliff edge” - which could have seen the analysis of cervical smear tests cease from this weekend if no deal was reached - has been removed.

Contracts between the State and the two laboratories, which analyse about 260,000 smear test samples a year - or about 90 per cent of the total between them - are due to expire this weekend.

The remaining 10 per cent of smear test analysis is handled by a laboratory at the public Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

However, while agreements had not been finalised on Thursday night between the State and the two large-scale private sector providers, the parties seemed to be inching towards a new accord which would see the screening service continue in operation, albeit at a higher cost and with significant reforms.

It is understood an outline deal has been reached between State negotiations and Quest which would see the company receive a significant increase on the $27 (€23) fee it currently receives per smear test on average. Some sources suggested the new fee could be a little less than double the existing arrangement.