Summer reopening: Nphet meets to decide on easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting this morning to consider its advice on the next phase of reopening society.

The meeting started just after 10am and is focusing on its recommendations for a further easing of restrictions from May 4th.

The reopening of non-essential retail, personal services, more outdoor sports and religious services next month are all being examined.

Once Nphet gives its advice to the Government this afternoon, the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and the HSE chief, Paul Reid, will brief the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green leader Eamon Ryan, other Ministers and senior officials this evening.

It will then decide on the recommendations to go to a full Cabinet meeting, which is expected to convene on Thursday.

The Taoiseach is understood to have indicated at Cabinet on Tuesday that the Government may signal an intention to reopen domestic tourism in June, but sources stressed that this is contingent on continuing suppression of the virus.

Speaking on Shannonside FM on Wednesday morning, Mr Martin said the Government’s strategy since January had worked.

“The people have responded to it, it has been very difficult for people but the majority of people want the restrictions to work but they adhere to the restrictions, and by adhering to restrictions we have one of the lowest incidences across Europe”.

“Whatever we open, we want to keep open,” he said.

“We’re dealing with a very transmissible variant in terms of B117. We’ve seen this in the last week in certain indoor settings. It’s about balance and being proportionate, which has worked - you wouldn’t think it from what some people have said. We’re better now than would have been predicted.”

He said there would be a “comprehensive announcement” tomorrow evening, but that progress on vaccinations had opened up room for the removal of some restrictions. “Because of the impact of the vaccines on death and severe illness, that in itself assists and gives us options”. He said that the Government is still “going after” its target of giving 82 per cent of the adult population a first vaccine by the end of June, but that there had been setbacks in recent weeks.

“What the original target was to try to get to 80 per cent first dose by the end of June. Now, obviously, there have been changes to the schedule, there have been delays. We’ve lost a number of weeks because of the various advices that have come in from Niac, particularly in relation to AstraZeneca”

“There will be substantial administration of vaccines this week, throughout May and throughout June,” he said, promising the country would be in a very different position at the end of June. He conceded there would be lower deliveries of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine this month due to an issue relating to an FDA audit of one of its plants in the United States, but said deliveries of more than 600,000 by the end of the quarter were still “on track”. He said that there is no choice for people on what vaccine they receive, and that “the object is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can”.

GPs do the ‘heavy lifting’

Meanwhile the Covid lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier, who is also a member of Nphet, has warned that any easing of restrictions has to be balanced between the risk of Covid and the risk of the harm from ongoing restrictions.

Dr Favier told Newstalk Breakfast that the ICGP would like to see a cautious easing of restrictions as she understood the impact they had on the public.

The changes announced on Tuesday to the vaccine rollout involving pregnant women and people who had already experienced Covid-19 were welcome changes, she added.

People aged under 50 years and who are not immunocompromised and who have had a Covid-19 infection in the last six months should receive just one dose of a vaccine, at which point they should be considered fully vaccinated, the Cabinet agreed on Tuesday.

In addition, pregnant women are to be offered faster access to vaccines after the Cabinet approved a series of recommendations from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

However, Dr Favier cautioned that supply remained an issue and the logistics would be challenging for GPs. Of the 1.4m vaccinations to date, half had been administered by GPs, she said.

Patients had seen how busy practices were and she urged them to be “patient” as GPs continued “the heavy lifting.”

GPs had noticed an “uptick” in activity in the past week with more referrals for Covid testing among patients displaying symptoms.

The vaccination programme needed to catch up and not allow behaviour to “get ahead of it,” she added.

Over 40s

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that as a person in his forties he expects to get vaccinated in June.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Donnelly said that while there was “nothing magic” about the last day in June, the Government’s vaccine rollout programme was on track and it was their job to get as many vaccines into as many people as quickly as possible so that more people would be protected.

Mr Donnelly acknowledged that there had been supply and delivery issues, but he was adamant that the vaccine programme was “still on track” despite the many changes.

He said Niac was examining evidence from around the world all the time and as new evidence emerged, it was possible that they may say soon that the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines could be used for the over-40s.

Mr Donnelly said he could not speculate on specific dates for vaccination for specific age cohorts as it was all dependent on supplies.

Meanwhile, there are 148 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 47 of those in intensive care (ICU).

The latest figures from the HSE show that Mater Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 16, followed by Tallaght Hospital (15) and University Hospital Limerick (14).

A further 426 new cases and ten further deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in the State on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 1,398,061 vaccine doses had been administered. Some 998,134 people had received one dose, and of these 399,927 had received their second dose.