‘Substantially higher’ risk of stroke from Covid-19 than vaccine, medic says

There is a “substantially higher” risk of having a stroke through Covid-19 than from taking the AstraZeneca vaccine, an expert on strokes has said.

Professor Joe Harbison, who is clinical lead of the Irish National Audit of Stroke, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that “one to two percent” of people hospitalised with Covid during the first wave suffered stroke.

“We’re also seeing more large vessel strokes occurring in young people with Covid. It’s one of these hidden complications of Covid that really hasn’t been much publicised.”

He was speaking after EMA cleared the way for countries to restart administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several states, including Ireland, had paused over concerns about a small number of clotting incidents. Irish authorities said seven blood clotting events have been reported after vaccination, but not at a level greater than expected.

Attention now shifts to the recommendation of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), which guides the Government on vaccines.

A recommendation is expected on Friday. Senior political sources suggested the vaccine could be back in use by the weekend, although HSE sources believe it could take several days, especially if the NIAC advice is nuanced.

Clearly safe

Professor Harbison said the AstraZeneca vaccine was “pretty clearly safe” with “less than a one in a million chance of developing a problem.”

“The reason they are concerned is this type of clot is a reasonably uncommon clot and that’s occurring in the brain and it can occasionally result in stroke - it doesn’t always result in stroke. It can be associated with stroke in younger people, but it has to be emphasised the risk of stroke from catching Covid-19 is substantially higher than the risk of developing any problem with the vaccine.

“About one to two percent of people who are hospitalised with Covid, we’re now discovering are suffering stroke and we’re also seeing more large vessel strokes occurring in young people with Covid. It’s one of these hidden complications of Covid that really hasn’t been much publicised.

“When we were doing the recent NOCA (National Office of Clinical Audit) report, looking at the experience of stroke services during the pandemic - it hasn’t been published yet, but we found that there were about 30 cases of stroke in Ireland during the first wave associated with Covid.” That effectively meant there had been more cases of stroke in Ireland in the first wave associated with Covid, than all the cases on the planet associated with the vaccine, he said.

Prof Harbison added that he would argue that the risk of developing cerebral sinus thrombosis was probably higher with something like the oral contraceptive Pill than it would be with the vaccine. There was also higher risk from being a smoker. “That would increase the risk of clotting far more than AstraZeneca.

“If they were to offer it to my family, I would say yes take it. It’s much better to get the vaccine to be safe than risk Covid which can give you much more unpleasant side effects.”

Caution

Elsewhere the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, Dr Denis McCauley, has expressed his relief on the EMA approval.

Dr McCauley said he expected that authorities will pass the vaccine for use in Ireland. A lot of people were anxious to get the vaccine, while some will be cautious over reports of side effects, but the amount of vaccine refusal in Ireland was “tiny” he said.

Most people were more worried about the effects of Covid although the pause will have caused some anxiety about the vaccine, he said.

Dr McCauley added that GPs were continuing to vaccinate the over-70s cohort with MRNA vaccines and were ready to commence vaccinating high risk groups such as those with diabetes, respiratory ailments and obesity using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We are in discussions with the HSE on how best to do this.” He anticipated that hospitals would commence vaccinating the remaining frontline workers and high risk patients (Cohort 4) with AstraZeneca within the next week and then GPs could start after that.

Dr McCauley also cautioned about easing restrictions too soon, pointing out that restrictions had been lifted too soon last December. The number of cases of Covid needed to be lower and the number of people vaccinated needed to be higher before restrictions could be lifted, he said.

Public health chiefs on Thursday night indicated advice against non-essential overseas travel and working from home will remain until the end of June.

Key indicators are in a “period of stasis”, Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said on Thursady , with the plateauing of figures over the past 10 days linked to an increase in mobility, while there had been a “clear and significant” increase in workplace attendances.