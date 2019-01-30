Striking nurses say 2020 pay will be lower than it was in 2008

Nurses have said their pay in 2020, when the current public service agreement expires, will still be lower than it was in 2008.

They also maintained that they are working longer hours than they were in 2008 before the economic crash.

Speaking at the start of a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the cost of resolving the current dispute would be nowhere near the €300 million estimate put forward by the Government.

“We believe there are many ways to resolve the dispute within the existing public service agreement.

“We need Government to understand that and come to the table with a mindset of, let’s get in to the business of looking at how do we resolve the crisis in recruitment and retention.”

A file photograph of Phil Ní Sheaghdha, General Secretary of the INMO. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Asked about figures released by the Government which suggest nurses will receive significant increases over the coming years under the current agreement, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the reality was pay that had been cut previously was now being restored.

She said in the UK health authorities were looking to recruit nurses in Ireland.

“They are recruiting them aggressively. We have job fairs practically every week from Australia, Canada and the UK.”

“We have a global shortage of nurses. Nurses in Ireland need to be valued. We need to make sure we retain them by paying them a salary that is competitive and equal to their qualification.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha indicated if there was no resolution there could be additional strikes by nurses over and above the six 24-hour stoppages already announced.

She said the mood of nurses and midwives was “very resolute”. She said they believed the issue had to be addressed now but they were willing to negotiate and that is what they wanted to do.

She said the ball was in the Government’s court to come to the table with a mindset to resolve the dispute.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said she did not believe the INMO had stepped outside the terms of the public service agreement, which could lead to financial penalties being applied to union members as a result of the strike on Wednesday.

Nurse’s strike outside Connolly Hospital in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

She said the Government had forced the current situation on nurses. She said the Government had not put forward any proposals to deal with the recruitment and retention issue.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said nurses were “overwhelmed “ by the levels of support they were receiving from the public.