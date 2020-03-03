State should cancel St Patrick’s Day events over coronavirus, expert says

A leading international virologist and expert on influenza has said the Government should cancel St Patrick’s Day parades to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Prof John Oxford said Chinese authorities cancelled the Chinese New Year celebrations and Ireland should take this opportunity to stop the spread of the virus.

“The Government should take it a bit more seriously, I know you’ve got only one case [of the coronavirus], but it’s quite likely you’ve got the virus spreading around - this is pretty infectious. It’s not like measles and it’s not quite as infectious as flu, it just moves quietly,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke Show on Tuesday.

“Like in northern Italy, they sat there for weeks thinking they didn’t have a case, everything was fine, suddenly there was an explosion - they’re the new epicentre now.

“I heard this morning that Italians are now importing the virus back into China, into areas where they’ve not had it before.”

Prof Oxford pointed said St Patrick’s Day parades are held all around the country, not just in Dublin. “Every little place has a parade, on top of that you’re getting lots of visitors in from abroad, from all over the place.

“If I were in their [the Government’s] shoes I would say ‘we must postpone it’, it’s not the end of the world for one year. Don’t have it this year because of the things going on, after all the Chinese postponed the Chinese New Year, which is immense. They took it so seriously.

“I would take advantage of the situation you’re in, so that you could prevent a big out break, by taking these actions, I would go ahead and stop the parades.”

He added that this is “a very fruitful opportunity for the virus to get a grip on your country and start spreading.”

Prof Oxford also said he did not support plans for the Cheltenham racing festival to go ahead.

Cabinet

The Department of Health has warned the public about fake letters and “misinformation” being spread about the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the department said it is aware of “fake letters” circulating regarding the confirmed case of coronavirus in the east of the country.

“There is one confirmed case of covid-19 in Ireland. If further confirmed cases arise, Department of Health will notify the public,” it said. “Please be wary of misinformation.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris is briefing the Cabinet on Tuesday morning on Ireland’s preparedness for coronavirus.

The Government is to set up a special Cabinet committee, chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, to assess the impact of Covid-19 and oversee a response.

Google has told most of its 8,000 Irish staff and contractors to work from home on Tuesday after a member of staff reported flu-like symptoms.

Twitter has also said it is “strongly encouraging all employees globally” to work from home if they are able to.

“Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the Covid -19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us,” it’s head of people, Jennifer Christie, said in a blog post.

Twitter said that working from home is mandatory for employees based in its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea offices.

“Our criteria will evolve over time as we get more information,” Ms Christie added.

New Measure s

New measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 are also likely to be announced following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, which will be considering fresh advice from the European Centre for Disease Control.

The emergency team will also bring forward recommendations on limiting mass gatherings due to public health concerns over the virus, which may impinge on St Patrick’s Festival and other upcoming public events. It is also likely to recommend the transfer of testing of suspected cases from hospital emergency departments to the community.

Mr Harris said that although heightened awareness of the virus was “a good thing”, there was “no room for complacency or panic” in Ireland’s reaction to it.

Ryanair has decided to cut flights for three weeks from the middle of this month as the virus outbreak hits bookings.

The airline has told passengers it would cut its short-haul flight programme, mainly to and from Italy, by up to 25 per cent from March 17th to April 8th.

It blamed a “significant drop in the bookings over that late March/early April period, in response to the Covid-19 virus” for its decision and said a significant number of passengers were not showing up for flights, particularly those to and from Italy.