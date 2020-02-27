Sourcing equipment to protect against coronavirus a major challenge - HSE

Some 2,000 people have contacted a HSE helpline over the past week with concerns over the coronavirus, and 300 of these calls have been referred to public health doctors.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid pleaded with the public to help Ireland stay in a containment phase for as long as possible in relation to the virus.

Mr Reid said procuring essential equipment to protect against the virus had been a major challenge for the health service due to “volatility” in the market but adequate stocks were available.

Protective masks lie on the street outside Garibaldi hospital, as Italy’s coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, in Catania on Sicily, Italy, on Thursday. Photograph: Antonio Parrinello/Reuters

However, the HSE had acted early to buy 700,000 protective gowns, 4 million gloves and 1.5 million surgical masks, he said.

A coronavirus-specific page on the HSE website has attracted 142,000 visits and 725,000 page impressions, he said.

The HSE is looking at improving ICU capacity, isolation facilities, staff training and increased resources as it seeks to counter the increased threat posed by the virus, he said.

Mr Reid said he had three messages for the public: use the HSE website if information is needed; to practise good hand-hygiene; and to learn proper cough etiquette.

The HSE chief executive said he had worked in a variety of areas but had never seen a sector mobilise so well as the health service has in recent weeks.

There was good news at the briefing given by HSE officials, who said the winter flu season is officially over, as that virus has fallen below baseline levels. Some 98 deaths and 3,585 cases have been attributed to influenza this winter.