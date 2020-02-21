Some 1,500 staff in healthcare bodies on strike over pay restoration

About 1,500 staff in several organisations which receive State funding to provide health and social services are to go on strike on Friday over pay.

The 24-hour work stoppages by members of the trade unions Siptu and Fórsa will affect 10 organisations - known technically as Section 39 bodies - in various parts of the country, including the National Council of the Blind In Ireland, South West Doctors , Galway Rape Crisis and Western Alzheimers.

The unions contend that while Section 39 organisations were urged to cut staff pay in line with reductions in remuneration to public servants during the austerity years, the personnel involved have not seen pay restoration unlike direct State employees.

A planned strike by home helps in Dublin which was also scheduled to take place on Friday was called off after a last-minute agreement on the restoration of pay in three organisations providing these services.

Siptu has warned there could be stoppages in other Section 39 organisations in the weeks ahead.

There are about 300 Section 39 organisations which provide services on foot of grants paid by the HSE. A deal was reached last year for the restoration of pay in an initial 50 of these bodies including the home help providers.

However it is understood that the HSE does not have the money to fund the estimated €7 million cost of restoring pay in the remaining 250 Section 39 organisations. In its service plan for this year the HSE said it would engage with the Workplace Relations Commission “in relation to the feasibility of extension beyond the (original) 50”.

One of the Section 39 organisations which faces strike action, the National National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), criticised the HSE on Thursday and said the stoppage was inevitable due to the lack of pay restoration.

It said the strike would impact on its ability to deliver services to blind and visually impaired people, with assessments and other activities being postponed.

NCBI chief Chris White said: “We understand why our staff are taking this action as we have tried multiple avenues to resolve this with the HSE but to no avail.”

The HSE in the south said it had been in contact with South West Doctors and that it had been informed that everything possible was being done to avoid or minimise the impact of the strike.

HSE Community Healthcare West said it regretted that industrial action was planned by staff at Western Alzheimers Respite and Day Centre in Marian House, Ballindine, Co. Mayo.

“Day services will be closed on the 21st February and some but not all of the 12 respite beds will be closed following negotiations with the union .All service users and their families/carers have been advised.”

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell, said strike action was the only option left open to members to get policy makers and those who fund the services to take notice.