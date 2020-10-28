Slight increase in number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units
Currently, there are 41 patients in ICU, up from 38 on Tuesday afternoon
File Photoggraph: Dara Mac Dónaill
There has been a slight increase in the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units.
The latest figures show there are 41 patients in ICU, up from 38 on Tuesday afternoon. However, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals is 327, down from 341 yesterday.
The Department of Health confirmed a further five deaths associated with the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total in the State to 1,890. A further 720 cases were confirmed, with four out of the past five days recording fewer than 1,000 new cases. This follows an eight-day period where new daily cases were consistently above 1,000.
The national 14-day incidence rate is 308 cases per 100,000 of population, and the five-day moving average is 862 cases per day. There have been a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned it is too early to say whether Ireland has turned a corner in its management of Covid-19, despite falling daily case numbers and other positive indicators.
Dr Holohan said he was “definitely not” at a stage where he could confidently say a corner had been turned, pointing out that numbers had stabilised in Dublin after the introduction of Level 3 measures, before then taking off again.