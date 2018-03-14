Slight fall in number of people awaiting outpatient treatment

The number of people awaiting outpatient treatment in public hospitals has fallen slightly but still remains over the half million mark.

New figures released on Wednesday by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) put the figure for pending outpatient treatment at 500,800 by the end of February, a slight decrease from 502,482 at the end of the previous month.

The number of those awaiting in-patient and day case treatment has also fallen slightly over the month but there are still nearly 13,500 people queuing for longer than one year.

Overall, the number of people on waiting lists for in-patient and day case treatment fell from 80,204 in January to 79,039 in February.

However, the latest figures show there are 13,426 people waiting longer than one year for their treatment.

There were 4,336 patients in Dublin’s three main children’s hospitals awaiting treatment, down from 4,486 at the end of January.