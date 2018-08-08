Sláintecare: Heath plan ‘won’t work’ if not properly funded

The chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation has said welcomed any moves to implement “what has been sitting on a shelf for some time” but warned the Government’s Sláintecare plan would need significant upfront investment.

Dr Pádraig McGarry said funding was required to provide additional hospital beds, to attract and retain staff and to create a health service where general practitioners would want to work.

“If that resource is not provided upfront it (Sláintecare) will flounder”, he told RTÉ’s Today with Miriam radio show. The IMO represents doctors working in Ireland.

Dr McGarry said it had been well flagged for some time that the general practitioner service has been in crisis for some time. “It’s unfortunate that GPs have been under the kosh for years. They are hugely disenchanted. It’s getting harder to get people to believe that something will happen,” he said.

Dr McGarry pointed out that of the 200 GPs being trained every year only 30 per cent are prepared to stay in the country. Conditions need to improve is they are going to be retained and many patients on waiting lists could be dealt with through GP services if there were better resources, he said.

Health economist Brian Turner also warned that Sláintecare must be properly funded or it will not work.

His comments were made as Minister for Health Simon Harris revealed details of his implementation plan for Sláintecare, which seeks to significantly reduce waiting times and end the two-tier nature of the Irish healthcare system.

Mr Turner told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he thinks Fine Gael is supportive of Sláintecare - in terms of ideology, but that the problem is the funding.

“This plan has to be funded and requires significant reform of the system. You can’t do one without the other.”

He pointed out that Sláintecare will require 2,600 extra hospital beds, an increase of 29 per cent in GPs and an increase of 89 per cent in practice nurses.

Mr Turner said that if Sláintecare isn’t put in place then even more beds will be needed within the health system.

“It has to be properly funded if it is going to work.”

If implemented properly Sláintecare could make a significant difference in waiting lists, he added. “There will always be waiting lists. There are waiting lists in every country, it’s just that ours are so significant.”