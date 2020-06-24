Six more deaths of patients with Covid-9 reported

The Department of Health has said six more people with Covid-19 have died.

A further five cases of the disease have aslo been confirmed.

There have now been 1,726 deaths and 25,396 cases in the Republic.

Earlier, the HSE confirmed that cervical cancer screening will resume next month after being halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancer screening services including BreastCheck, CervicalCheck as well as those for diabetic retina and bowel cancer were suspended in March.

At a briefing in Dublin, HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said cervical cancer screening will resume next month with letters being sent out from July 6th, with screening to start the following week.

The tests will start with priority cases, namely people due a one-year recall test and new participants in the system.

Breast and bowel cancer screening will resume in September, he said.

In follow-up question, Dr Henry said that HSE would expect to clear the backlog of cervical cancer screening cases some time in October. He said it would take seven months to get through cases that were suspended from the end of March onwards.

Last month, a spokesman for the HSE said the four National Screening Service programmes, BreastCheck, BowelScreen, CervicalCheck and Diabetic RetinaScreen, are “preparing comprehensive plans for restarting their services in a safe and planned way, which will ensure that all who have missed out on screening can avail of a test in a phased basis over a period of months”.

“When restart dates are finalised, screening will be re-introduced on a phased basis, with invitations for screening issued according to clinical prioritisation and taking the screening and treatment pathways into account.”