Six more deaths of patients with Covid-9 reported

There have been six more Covid-19 deaths in the Republic and five new cases.

The update released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Wednesday brings the total number of deaths to 1,726 and the total number of cases to 25,396, as of midnight on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities reported in recent days has remained relatively low - from zero on Sunday for just the third occasion since March, to two on Monday and three on Tuesday.

Commenting on the latest data, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said the State has moved in the right direction in combatting the spread of the disease.

As of midnight on June 21st, 92 per cent of all confirmed cases are believed to have recovered, he said.

“As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands. Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk,” said Dr Holohan.

“You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”

Earlier, the HSE confirmed that cervical cancer screening will resume next month after being halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancer screening services including BreastCheck, CervicalCheck as well as those for diabetic retina and bowel cancer were suspended in March.

At a briefing in Dublin, HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said cervical cancer screening will resume next month with letters being sent out from July 6th, with screening to start the following week.

The tests will start with priority cases, namely people due a one-year recall test and new participants in the system.

Breast and bowel cancer screening will resume in September, he said.

Dr Henry said that HSE would expect to clear the backlog of cervical cancer screening cases some time in October. He said it would take seven months to get through cases that were suspended from the end of March onwards.