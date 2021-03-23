Six classes in Longford school sent home after five Covid-19 cases confirmed

Six classes have been sent home from a national school in Co Longford after five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among pupils.

Two of the six classes at St Colmcille National School affected were “shut down” on Monday with testing underway to ensure the spread of the virus is contained.

It is believed the first two positive cases at the north Longford school came on St Patrick’s Day night with an additional two cases coming on Friday. The fifth case was confirmed on Monday.

It’s also understood two staff members are working remotely as they are classified as “high risk”.

Letters have been emailed informing parents and guardians of cases with text messages also being dispatched advising families as to whether they are deemed close contacts of confirmed cases.

School principal Aideen Mulligan said the school remains open and praised staff and parents in the wake of the outbreak, adding that she believed the virus came via community transmission and did not originate from within the school.

“The HSE seems happy that the infections came into the school from outside,” she said. “But it does mean we have three classes that are out and because there are siblings of those in the school, it means we don’t have many (pupils) in.”

The Longford school cluster follows a Covid-19 outbreak in a creche in Tullamore, Co Offaly, earlier this week where eight staff members tested positive for the virus with 15 cases among the children. The majority of the children are understood to be asymptomatic and in good health with some displaying minor symptoms. One staff member is quite ill, although not in hospital.

Owner of the creche Sharon Moyles said she felt “vilified” as news of the Covid-19 cases among staff and children filtered out.

She said the “bigger picture” was that childcare staff – which she argued are frontline workers – should be vaccinated and creches should get antigen tests.

“The Government need to be accountable. If they want us open then they need to protect us. That’s my message.”

Ms Moyles said her service had been reopened since the end of the first lockdown last summer and had no cases of Covid-19 until last week. She said the first cases were reported to her on St Patrick’s Day and she contacted the HSE helpline straight away as part of the Montessori’s Covid-19 response plan.

Hospitalisation rate

A total of 520 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday evening bringing to 231,119 the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the pandemic began. There was one death from the virus reported on Monday, bringing to 4,588 the total death toll to date.

The highest incidence rate of the virus in the country is currently in Offaly, followed by Longford, Kildare and Dublin. Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have the lowest incidence rates in the country.

As of Friday, March 19th, 181,063 people had received both their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and were fully vaccinated. Some 487,466 people have received their first dose with a total 668,529 doses of the vaccine distributed so far.

There were 342 people in hospital with cases of Covid-19 on Monday evening, down from 359 coronavirus patients on Monday morning and 366 on Sunday night. Hospitalisation figures were similar a week ago on March 15th, when there were 336 people hospitalised with the virus.

Some 80 Covid-19 patients were in ICU on Monday evening, including 50 people on ventilators.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn described a “mixed picture” in outbreaks on Monday, citing examples of a student outbreak in Limerick, a number of outbreaks among the Irish Travelling community, a small number of outbreaks in schools, a “well-publicised outbreak” in a childcare facility in Offaly and outbreaks in meat-processing plants.