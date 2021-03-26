Sinn Féin calls for independent inquiry into dossiers on children with autism

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane has called for an independent inquiry into the actions of the Department of Health in maintaining dossiers of sensitive information on children with autism who were involved in legal actions against the State.

Mr Cullinane’s comments came after whistleblower at the department disclosed the practice to RTÉ’s Prime Time programme. The dossiers, which include the sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in long-dormant court cases, are believed to have been built and maintained over a number of years by the Department of Health without the knowledge or consent of parents.

Shane Corr, a senior civil servant at the department, told the programme he made protected disclosures to his superiors highlighting the existence of detailed sensitive files being held on legal cases and was later told an external investigator’s report raised no concerns. “It is mind boggling the information that’s available to Government departments and how they use it in this case is frankly shocking,” he said.

Mr Cullinane on Friday said a non-statutory investigation similar to the Scally inquiry into CervicalCheck in its scope and duration, should be carried out into the department’s actions.

It was alarming that very sensitive information was being kept because parents had taken legal action to get the services their children needed, the TD told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme.

Co-operation

RTÉ Investigates reported that the work was done with the co-operation of the Health Service Executive and the department, and involved detailed information sourced directly from confidential consultations that the children and their families had with doctors and other professionals.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/ File

Mr Cullinane said he did not believe the department’s actions were appropriate or acceptable; they were unethical and there was no justification for that type of information being stored. It was all highly sensitive and disturbing for the families, he said.

The secretary general of the Department of Health should come before the Oireachtas Committee on health to answer questions about what had happened, he said. The questions surrounded what exactly had happened, was the process ongoing, why was it done and what type of information was being stored.

The actions of the department were “a monumental breach of trust” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief executive of autism charity As I Am, Fiona Ferris, has said questions needed to be answered “internally and externally” about the actions of the department.

This was “yet another breach of trust” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The actions of the department would raise concerns for families and would make them question their trust in the team working with their children.

There was a need for a full legal review along with an examination of the culture and ethics surrounding the action, she said.

The Department of Health has said it was made aware of the RTÉ investigation last year and initiated an independent review of its practices.

On Thursday evening, the department moved to reassure parents, families and other interested parties that it “never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases”.

In a statement issued just hours before the programme aired, it said it was conscious of the “impact that these headlines will have on affected families”.

It has undertaken to engage with stakeholders in the coming days to address any concerns.

“It is normal practice for defendants [of] litigation to gather and maintain appropriate information in order to obtain legal advice and/or defend the proceedings. This is necessary to protect the public interest and is a normal practice for the management of litigation,” it said.

After being made aware of the programme last year, the department said it commissioned an unnamed senior counsel to carry out a review, which was completed in November and which identified no breaches of data protection law.