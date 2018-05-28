Simon Harris to meet officials over next steps on abortion

Minister for Health Simon Harris is to meet Department of Health officials today to discuss drafting legislation to allow for abortion in Ireland.

Mr Harris will seek Cabinet backing on Tuesday to draft legislation that would allow abortions within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and up to 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

He has indicated the new legal framework will be drafted over the summer and is set to be tabled in the Dublin parliament in the autumn, with aim for the legislation to be passed by the end of the year.

Together for Yes co-director Orla O’Connor urged a more ambitious timescale.

Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh said work has commenced on enacting the legislation. Mr McHugh told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he spoke with the Attorney General on Sunday night, he said while Minister for Health Simon Harris has also been involved in consultations on a draft memo that will be brought to Cabinet tomorrow.

The Government will move quickly to implement the decision of the people and legislate for abortion services, Mr Harris said over the weekend.

However, Government Buildings has confirmed that the abortion legislation will not come before the Oireachtas until the autumn.

Following the landslide victory in last Friday’s referendum, Mr Harris told The Irish Times the people had spoken and it was the job of the Oireachtas to implement that as soon as practicable.

Saturday’s count showed that 66 per cent of the 2.15 million voters who went to the polls backed the proposal to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution, while 34 per cent voted to retain it. Turnout, at 64 per cent, was extremely high for a referendum.

Mr Harris will meet Department of Health officials today to assess how quickly the heads of a Bill can be published. It is also expected he will hold a meeting with the Opposition to inform them of the next steps.

The Government has published draft heads of a Bill which give a summary of the objectives of the new law. Full heads are expected to be published by the summer, but the full text of the legislation will not be completed and ready to be tabled in the Dáil until the autumn.

Together For Yes campaign co-ordinator Orla O’Connor said on Saturday that the Irish people had given the Oireachtas a strong mandate to introduce the legislation quickly.

Ms O’Connor said women would still have to travel to the UK to access abortion until any new legislation was passed and said special sittings of the Oireachtas should be considered to ensure the law was passed quickly.