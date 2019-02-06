Simon Harris denies misleading on scale of children’s hospital overspend

Minister for Health Simon Harris has told the Oireachtas health committee that he remained unaware of the scale of emerging cost overruns on the national children’s hospital for almost a year.

Details of confidential minutes published by The Irish Times on Wednesday show senior Department of Health and HSE officials repeatedly discussed potential overruns in the project at planning meetings during this time.

Mr Harris has come under increasing pressure over the rising cost of the hospital project, which is now forecast to come in at least €1.7 billion.

Asked whether he had been informed by those involved with the project of ongoing cost issues between September 2017 and August 2018, the Minister said he was not.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly pointed out that last September Mr Harris said in response to a parliamentary question that the project was on budget and cited a figure of €987 million.

Yet, Mr Donnelly said, he knew that costs were escalating “to the tune of several hundred millions of euro” at this time. He suggested the Minister’s answer was misleading.

‘Maximum price’

Mr Harris said it was not misleading but he does now with hindsight wish he had added a sentence saying that a process was then in place to “crystallise” the guaranteed maximum price of the project.

He said he rejected the suggestion that he knew at that point the overspend was “several hundreds of millions of euro”.

Mr Harris said he shared his colleague Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe’s wish that he would have learned earlier of the size of the overrun earlier.

At the Oireachtas Committee on Finance on Tuesday, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said “it would have been helpful, obviously, to have been aware of the issue as it was developing” before adding that “Minister Harris was doing what he should have been doing, which was to understand the scale of the issue”.

Mr Harris added on Wednesday: “He’s entirely correct. We all would have liked to know about the scale of the problem earlier. The programme board the secretary general the HSE and myself have all flagged the fact that an early warning system about this would have helped.”

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty defended Mr Harris on Wednesday, saying she believed he was frustrated about how information on the overspend “is coming out at different times” but that he had “acted in a manner in which you’d expect a Minister to act”.

“[The overspend] was brought to his attention last August, but not on the scale or size that, or in the detail that he’d have liked or needed to bring to somebody else’s attention, he asked for that, he was told at the time that it would take a number of months because commercially sensitive negotiations were going on,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke.

She said Fine Gael was “painstakingly and excruciatingly prudent and boring when it comes to the economy” and that “we make sure that the money that we spend is absolutely value for the taxpayers”.

Exact data

Ms Doherty said the earliest the exact data came back to Mr Harris was on November 9th and that he briefed the relevant authorities on that day before bringing a memo to Cabinet on the matter the following month.

She noted that if she brought up an issue at Cabinet and did not know the “who, why, where, when ... if I didn’t have the answers then I’d look like an eejit, in fairness to him, he acted accordingly, he made sure…”.

She acknowledged that it would have been helpful if the Minister had given the Cabinet “a heads up” on what was happening.

“But the first question that would have happened when he gave the heads up was how much?”

She was adamant that Mr Harris had accepted responsibility.

“There is political accountability. What we don’t have is justification for the increase of costs…”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the Government needed to “come clean” about the details of the escalating cost of the national children’s hospital project.

“I think the Government needs to come clean with the people, we’re learning about this again in a drip-drip way, just like with CervicalCheck,” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny.

“No one’s against a children’s hospital - in fact, in some respects, the rush to have a children’s hospital probably has led to where we are in the sense that people were despairing that we’d never get it after the planning application was refused.”