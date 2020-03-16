Simon Coveney: People should ignore social media rumours

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has called on the public to trust the Government and the HSE and to ignore rumours on social media.

He described messages circulating on social media purporting to reveal drastic Government plans as totally irresponsible.

“I will say this very bluntly to people this morning, be very careful where you get your information from.

“Yesterday I got dozens of calls from people who thought that the country was going to move into lockdown at 11 o’clock this morning because of a totally irresponsible message that was put up initially on Whats App and spread across social media, so there are all sorts of rumours spreading all around.”

He added: “We will make decisions based on public health advice, don’t pick up information from sources that are not reliable.”

Mr Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast the Government will do everything it can to get the message across about what measures are being taken. “We will make decisions as we get advice from public health experts, we don’t expect any more dramatic messages immediately.

“We will try to be as transparent as we can be. We are asking people to work with us. We need to remind people what this is about.

“This is about saving lives. That is the message we need to project every day.”

Meanwhile, Intensive Care Society of Ireland president Dr Catherine Motherway has said a surge in the number of cases of the virus is expected in the next week to 10 days.

“All we can do is prepare and ask people to obey the rules asked of them,” Dr Motherway told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “We will try to save the most lives.”

Hospitals around the country are adding beds and staff, she said. Such plans have been ongoing in every hospital for the past four to five weeks.

Irish medics have been watching the situation in Italy, she said. “It’s been very distressing to watch.”

The HSE has purchased new equipment and is sourcing more, she said. “We need staff to run them (ventilators), we are reallocating staff. We need staff to keep well, we will have a challenge with staffing. Everyone is willing to step up to the plate at this difficult time.

“If we can reduce the surge, it will help us ensure that everybody gets adequate access to the healthcare they need.”

Dr Motherway called on the public to observe social distancing to keep the surge below a manageable level. “We want to avoid difficult triage decisions, to protect the more vulnerable members of the population with chronic health conditions and the elderly.”

She urged people to look in on their elderly neighbours, yet make sure to observe coughing etiquette and social distancing.

“There will be challenges, but we will try to save the most lives.”

Separately, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan welcomed the response of the vintners to the government’s appeal for pubs to close.

He described the decision for all pubs to close as “an act of solidarity on the part of publicans that was necessary in the circumstances.