Sick people should not attend religious services, HSE says

Sick people should not attend religious services and churches should plan for the possible suspension of activities if clergy fall ill with coronavirus, according to the latest official advice.

The shaking of hands at services should be suspended, holy water fonts should not be used and priests have been advised to “nod” or “smile” instead of exchanging the sign of peace.

In a guidance document, the Health Service Executive says churches should have a plan for dealing with cases of people falling ill with symptoms of Covid-19 during a service, including isolating them from other people and seeking medical advice “without delay”.

They should provide tissues, hand-gel and bins, and have been told to ensure all “hard surfaces that are frequently touched” such as door handles hand-rails and pews are cleaned regularly with detergent.

Plan

They must also have a plan “for how the church will continue or suspend its activities in the event of religious leaders/clergy becoming ill with Covid-19”.

Clergy should not pay pastoral visits to the sick where this involves people in self-isolation due to suspected coronavirus, the document states. “Pastoral care can be provided over the telephone/skype if resources permit.”

Some churches have already introduced restrictions; Catholics have been told not to offer the sign of peace or bless themselves with holy water when attending mass, and the Dublin archdiocese has urged parishioners to stay away from mass for 14 days if they are feeling unwell.

In its guidance, the HSE advises that most physical interactions during religious services, such as shaking hands while exchanging the sign of peace, involve a low risk of spreading the virus. “However, because Covid-19 is a new disease that has not been seen in people before, we need to exercise extreme caution to limit the spread of the virus.”

For this reason, the sign of peace should be suspended, the document says. “For Christian religious services, the priest may choose to give the congregation permission to carry out an alternative sign of peace that does not involve hand contact (such as smile/nod/bow) if so wished.”

Shaking hands

The practice of shaking hands on greeting and departure at religious gatherings should also be suspended, it says, as should the use of communal vessels. During Holy Communion, only the celebrant should drink from the chalice, and no other priests or members of the congregation should.

The practice of dipping the communion wafer in the chalice, or distributing communion wine in small cups, should also be avoided, according to the HSE.

If members of a congregation, or priests or other religious leaders, feel ill and may have the virus, “even if their symptoms are mild”, they should stay at home, self-isolate and call their GP, according to the guidance.

If they feel well and have no symptoms, but have travelled back from an at-risk area in the previous 14 days, they are advised to watch out for symptoms for 14 days.

The recommendations are aimed at all religious groups, both Christian and non-Christian.