Shortfall in J&J deliveries puts vaccine target in doubt – Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has warned of difficulties in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines which put in jeopardy Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s pledge that 82 per cent of the adult population will have received or been offered a first dose by the end of June.

He reported, however, very high rates of take-up of a Covid-19 vaccine and confirmed that half of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of this week.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday morning, Mr Donnelly told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane that it depended on supply.

He said the issue was “if sufficient supply is going to arrive here by the end of June and it is unclear if that is the case”.

The Minister said the Government only expected to receive half of the 470,000 projected doses of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine by the end of June and in a worst-case scenario the State may only receive 60,000 doses.

He conceded that “it looks like a significant under-deliver of the Janssen vaccine”.

And he said there were still problems with the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There would be an “adjustment” in delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine but he said the company would deliver its contracted amount by the end of June.

However, he could not give a commitment that the pledge by the Taoiseach that 82 per cent of the adult population would receive or be offered their first dose by the end of June.

He said the take-up of the vaccine among those aged 60 -69 had reached 89 per cent while 86 per cent of the 50-59 cohort had registered and more than 70 per cent had received their first vaccination.

In the 40 to 49 age group, more than 45 per cent had registered or been vaccinate and nearly 100 per cent of those above 70 were vaccinated, he said.

The Minister told the Dáil that “yesterday Des O’Grady from Castleknock in Dublin received the 100,000th vaccination dose at Citywest, one of 280,000 doses in the past week which may increase”.

Last week over 300,000 doses were administered including almost 14,000 of the single-dose Janssen, he added.

The Janssen vaccine is especially useful for the programme because it requires only one shot. The other vaccines require two doses.

‘Bombshell’ news

Labour party leader Alan Kelly has described news of a “significant drop” in deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as “a bit of a bombshell”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Kelly said that the news was disappointing, but he would not be calling for a “pause” of the Government’s plans to reopen the economy.

Mr Kelly said he was certain that Nphet had been aware of the difficulties with deliveries of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and that the delay was a variable that was “part of the mix” of plans.

Another issue, he said, was the interval time between the first and second AstraZeneca doses, which had been reduced in other jurisdictions. The possibility of giving people a different vaccine for their second dose, should also be considered, he said.

“I’m no expert, I’m just asking that it be considered.”

Mr Kelly said that he and colleagues had been “inundated” with queries about the interval and the possibility of a different vaccine for a second dose. There were 400,000 people in the 60-60 category who had received a first AstraZeneca dose, he said.

Forecasts

Asked by Social Democrats joint-leader Roisin Shortall the forecasts for other vaccines Mr Donnelly said the supply forecast for June “if everything arrived in as we would want it to” was a total of 2.44 million doses including 365,000 from AstraZeneca, 1.42 million Pfizer doses, about 167,000 Moderna jabs and about 476,000 from Janssen.

He added that AstraZeneca “hasn’t been able to give us line of sight of exactly week by week what they believe is going to come in”.

Updating the Dáil on the delivery of the vaccination programme Mr Donnelly said “vaccination of the most vulnerable is now largely completed”, some 37 vaccinations centres are in operation around the country and another will open shortly in UCD.

Meanwhile, it emerged that 240 housebound patients have yet to receive a first vaccine dose. Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler said that 3,900 housebound individuals were registered for vaccination. Of that number 2,700 had received a first dose while 1,400 have received their second dose.

Ms Butler said the programme was being carried out by the National Ambulance Service and that each visit takes at least 30 minutes and that in 10 per cent of cases more time is required to monitor patients afterwards.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said people who live in disability settings and those who attend daycare settings are prioritised for vaccination among the 271,000 people included in cohort four, those aged 16-69 who are at high risk. She said that 11 per cent of that group have been fully vaccinated while most have received their first jab.

She said Covid-19 had affected people with disability significantly with 155 outbreaks in disability settings with 1,250 staff and residents infected. Twenty people died in such settings since the start of this year.

She said there have been no Covid outbreaks have been reported in disability settings since April 19th and this remained the case until May 13th when the cyber attack on the HSE IS systems halted the receipt of data on cases.